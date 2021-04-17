Waze adds a new layer of 5G information to its maps, do you know what it is for?

- Advertisement -

It is the first time in recent years that a change in technology in mobile networks has brought so much controversy, leading to all kinds of conspiracy theories that have caused international incidents. You just have to remember what happened between the governments of the US and China, with the Huawei case as the main affected in the 5G war. A standard that should have had its great year of expansion in 2020 but which, due to the coronavirus, has delayed its entire implementation. So for many months, acquiring a terminal with 5G was more a decision for the future than for the present, since much of the territory of our country, for example, remains far from that ultra-speed that we can achieve. Waze marks where those 5G points are So in the middle of the spread of technology to all corners of the planet, Waze arrives and decides to mark on its maps where we can find areas with connectivity of this type, in case we have something urgent to do. to do with the mobile and that you need to transmit large amounts of information in a very short time. In such a way that by taking a look at the area of ​​the area through which we circulate we can know if we are within a 5G point or not. As you can see from the screenshots, those places with 5G connectivity appear with a green icon that stands out from the others. Of course, it is not information of general interest that reports without attending to a specific operator. Behind it there is a commercial agreement by which priority is given to the companies that go through the box. In this case of the Philippines, which is where it appeared first, Waze indicates “Smart 5G” points from Smart Communications. This function has nothing to do with the fact that Waze will work better with a 5G connection, so if you have (like most) a 4G phone it will continue to inform you promptly of traffic incidents in real time in the same way as up to now. Remember that this application, also owned by Google, is one of the most used for its effectiveness when it comes to directing us through routes that are not crowded with cars, thanks to a collaborative system that turns drivers into informants of what happens inside of the road: accidents, police, radars, traffic jams, etc.