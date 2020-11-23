Waze for CarPlay tests dashboard mode

For those who drive everyday in big cities, Waze is almost as important as house keys. It is that its algorithm and the community that has formed behind it directly impact the quality of life of users.

On the CarPlay dashboard, Waze will look like one more “widget” and will display a “mini” version of the application …

We are no longer talking about a simple GPS. But many times, applying it on time, means enjoying for hours at the destination or suffering in front of a cut or traffic jam (not to mention “camera” notices).

Without a doubt, with the arrival of more sophisticated operating systems on car consoles, this Google service grew a lot. With Android Auto and CarPlay, users were finally able to ditch their phones and pay attention only to traffic warnings.

In 2018, the platform came to CarPlay with all its functions. But I would be about to go one step further and thus take advantage of the benefits of Apple’s operating system. Specifically, it was learned that, in the coming days, Waze will be updated and will finally support the “dashboard mode” of CarPlay.

As reported by The Verge, Waze will be able to modify its interface to display the information on the general dashboard. On the CarPlay “home screen” it will look like one more “widget” and will display a “mini” version of the application (with a view of the map, speed limit and trip times).

Waze will be able to modify its interface to show the information (of the map, the speed limit and the travel times) on the general dashboard …

Apparently, the new function is already being tested in a beta version. Although Waze (nor Google) reported anything about it, the aforementioned media took a shot of what would be the new interface. And he speculates that the alleged holder of the photo is part of a private testing group.