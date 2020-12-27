“We already gave a bunch of bandits a lot of chances”: Demián Bichir reaffirmed his support for López Obrador

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The actor Demián Bichir reaffirmed his confidence in the vote he gave to Andrés Manuel López Obrador during the 2018 elections in front of one of the characters who have criticized the president of the republic the most, such as Fernanda Familiar.

It was precisely in an interview with the communicator on his YouTube channel that the actor reaffirmed his support for the so-called fourth transformation and stated that he never imagined great resistance to the nation project led by AMLO; He also stressed that he has even joined. In fact, both made reference to Damián Alcázar, who has also spoken in favor of the president’s cause.

Well, like millions of Mexicans (who have joined López Obrador), like millions of us. It is interesting to see the resistance that is breathed everywhere, I never thought that there would be so much resistance to a peaceful revolution, but it is the nature of politics

Demián affirmed that he does not like the Mexico that “they left us for 50 years” and affirmed that it was a dump from which we now have to clean everything that was done before to re-create roads and 6 years will not be enough to recover the whole country:

You try one day, because I see that your office is impeccably well tidy, one day try to put everything out of order, not clean anything, not make your bed, wash your dishes or make your bed. One day, one week, now imagine decades … how long it will take to collect all that after decades … and I’m talking about serious things … How rich will Mexico be that they haven’t been able to? finish?

Bichir criticized that politics is full of characters who have seen it as a free step to become millionaires and as long as that problem is still there, seeing that type of interests, The country will not be able to improve, for that reason he praised López Obrador’s courage in trying to change the course of a nation:

There are very few people who have the guts that López Obrador has to want to risk everything without trying to embezzle the country. It seems to me a miserable act: all these people, all this quagmire that is coming out right now, I find it absolutely shameful and it is an absolute shame and it is good that it is coming to light. It’s going to take a lot of work to recover but we have to start somewhere

Fernanda Familiar affirmed that she does not agree with the things that the president has done and Demián argued that one of the failures of this government is not to let the information flow in a good way and that has generated confusion, but that he has to give it an opportunity because before a large amount of support was given to characters who ended up “robbing the country”:

If there is any sin that this government has committed, it is that the information has not flowed quickly and concretely. I am obliged to believe them for a simple reason: we already gave a lot of chances to a bunch of bandits who have milked the country without the slightest shame for decades because I do believe in López Obrador, I personally believe him (…) And we are obliged to be viewers of all this

Bichir closed by giving a message in which he asked that the wealth of Mexico reach all Mexicans and made a call to get out of “nihilism” in which many Mexicans have taken refuge and that all join the ship called Mexico.

|