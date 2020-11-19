We already have the first country that is going to ban the sale of 2G and 3G mobiles

The 4G already reaches more than 95% of the population Spanish. At some point in the next few years 4G is expected to reach the 100% of the locations where there is currently 2G and 3G coverage. This will make using those old technologies redundant and now is the time to kill them. And selling mobiles that are only compatible with those networks is useless, which is why a country has already decided to ban their sale.

We talk about Vietnam, which has stated that, from July 2021, will be forbidden to sell and import phones they only have 2G and 3G connectivity. At present it is very difficult to find phones that do not have 4G connectivity, since for example in Spain the operators have not sold any for a few years to prevent precisely those who buy it from being left without Internet in the coming years.

4G and 5G are better than 2G and 3G in everything: using them makes no sense

Today, many countries are in the rush to roll out 5G and reach the largest number of users possible. In fact, even the future 6G is already being tested. 2G and 3G are almost obsolete for many of the uses we give, where VoLTE improves on everything to 2G calls, and for 3G there are many things that can no longer be done, such as viewing high quality videos through data.

Therefore, it is not surprising that there are operators turning off or replacing 3G. Mobile phones and devices compatible with 2G and 3G have their days numbered, and therefore, as in Spain with the sale of televisions that do not have DVB-T2, Vietnam has ventured to be the first to prohibit the sale of mobile phones 2G and 3G.

This is applied de facto in Spain, where operators are the first interested in that users do not have 2G and 3G mobiles, since when they turn off the networks in the coming years the number of complaints may skyrocket. Thus, solutions such as the sale ban also help promote the use of 4G and 5G among users.

Spain will not turn off 3G at least until 2025

As stated from Vietnam, it is expected that for the year 2025 all networks are 4G or 5G. The country is also promoting the production of low-cost devices by local companies. For example, Viettel is collaborating with VinSmart, which has announced a collaboration with Qualcomm to manufacture the first 5G mobile in the country: the Vsmart Aris 5G, with a Snapdragon 765G, 6.39-inch AMOLED screen, 4000 mAh battery and 8 GB of RAM.

In Europe, Germany announced that it will start shutting down 3G next year. In Spain, Movistar affirms that the 3G will die in 2025, although there is no concrete date for 2G yet. Both Movistar and Vodafone are using the frequencies of 1,800 and 2,100 MHz to provide 4G services, taking advantage of a spectrum that they already have bought and amortized, which will help to acquire more spectrum in the auction that will take place in March 2021 with the 700 MHz of 5G.