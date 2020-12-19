We already have the first “unofficial” analysis of the Samsung Galaxy S21 +

- Advertisement -

It’s just under a month before the Samsung Galaxy S21 is officially presented, but this has not stopped a YouTube channel called Random Stuff 2 from publishing an analysis on its channel. Normally, the first leaks only give us a glimpse of the phone, with rather poor quality. However, this “unofficial review”, as the video is called, clearly shows us the Galaxy S21 + everywhere in broad daylight. In the video, we can clearly see the almost frameless design with a camera in a hole at the top center of the screen, as well as the triple rear camera on the back. We can even see how it performs in games and some camera samples. The phone is obviously a pre-production device, with some parts covered by tape, and the software is not finished. Still, everything seems to work fine. The Samsung Galaxy S21 + is rumored to come with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 888 chip, 8GB of RAM, 128 / 256GB of storage, and a 64/12/12-megapixel camera setup.