We already know where the Galaxy S21 Ultra will hide the S Pen pointer

A set of press images has been leaked showing some of the official Galaxy S21 family case models. Pictures show Smart LED View Cover, Smart Clear View Cover, Silicone Cover and Leather Cover. Furthermore, they also reveal a pair of Kvadrat textile cases for the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 +. Interestingly, not all case models hide the new camera module design used in the Galaxy S21 series. This is the most striking design element of the new family and users are going to have enough case models to choose from, regardless of whether they like the idea of ​​covering the camera module or not. Aside from knowing the cases, there is an interesting point as, as Ishan Garwal has pointed out, the Clear View Case has an unusually wide aspect ratio as the S Pen pointer is kept inside.

At this point it is more than confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will be compatible with the S Pen pointer characteristic of the Galaxy Note series. Another aspect to note is that the date that appears in the images is January 14, which is when Samsung is supposed to present the new Galaxy S21 family – although it has not yet been officially confirmed.