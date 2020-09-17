We are getting closer to reveal the “secret” of the terrible solar flares

Solar flares are – in plain English – large plasma eruptions that start from our star through the solar crown and end up in space. We don’t know much about these phenomena, but new observations, however, brought us to the heart of these flashes for the first time.

As reported in the journal Nature Astronomy, researchers describe a significant solar glow associated with a powerful eruption occurred in September 2017. Experts found that in the central flaring region, where the magnetic field lines interact and reconnect, there is a huge “plate” of electric current. This region is 40,000 kilometers wide and it is believed to be crucial for the acceleration of electrons in powerful eruptions.

How this happens is not yet fully understood, but the phenomenon is thought to be related to the Sun’s magnetic field, says Bin Chen, author of the study. It has long been suggested that the sudden release of magnetic energy through the plate is responsible for these major eruptions, but none of its magnetic properties have been measured. “With this study, we finally measured the magnetic field details of this plate for the first time“.

These observations suggest that the high-energy electrons of the flare are trapped and accelerated by a 20,000-kilometer-bottle-like magnetic structure found on the surface of the Sun. The study combined observations and simulations. These new observations provide new and valuable data on the creation of one of our star’s most frightening phenomena.