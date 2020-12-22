“We are going to be family all our lives”: Mauricio Ochmann talks about his relationship with his ex, Aislinn Derbez

- Advertisement -

After announcing their breakup in March of this year, the Mexican-American actor, Mauricio Ochmann shared with the media that he maintains a healthy relationship with Aislinn Derbez, the mother of his two-year-old daughter, Kailani.

In addition, in an interview with the show program The sun rises the actor admitted that the priority of his life is the well-being of his two daughters. Thus, Mauricio has also worked to maintain a good relationship with María José del Valle, mother of his eldest daughter, Lorenza.

“I am very fortunate that both of my daughters’ mothers are extremely conscientious and intelligent. We have known, in some way, to put love for our children first, but also to realize that we are family and we are going to be family all our lives and we don’t have to fight or do things wrong”, Narrated the actor.

According to what Mauricio said, the dynamic between him and his ex-partners is based on the common welfare of his daughters and constant negotiation. The actor considers himself a good father: “I am a father who always enjoys his fatherhood and who loves his daughters “added. In addition, he hoped that in this 2021, health and happiness are abundant for Lorenza and Kailani.

Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann announced their separation through their social networks with a message in which they expressed that they had decided “Strengthen a friendship relationship and stop the relationship”. In this writing, both actors wrote that the well-being of their family was the most important thing to them.

This agreement was reflected in that lThe couple, even after announcing their separation, spent the quarantine with their little daughter. On social media, Aislinn shared photos of Kailani and her father playing games. Both continued to write positive comments on Instagram.

A couple of days ago, months after the breakup, Mauricio shared a photo in which he holds Kailani’s hand as they walk together in the sand. Kailani, dressed in a yellow jacket, and Mauricio, in a brown windbreaker, take a Sunday walk. “Honor life,” wrote the actor in the caption of the image he shared with his followers on Instagram.

Even though the actor from There I order you has numerous projects in Mexico, Mauricio shared in an interview with Sun rises who for the moment will continue to live in the United States. “I am divided a bit between Mexico and the United States, between Los Angeles and Mexico, because of work and because of daughters. But the truth is that I’m used to being between one place and another “, Ochmann said.

Earlier this month, actress and model Aislinn Derbez was caught at the Los Angeles airport in the company of Jesh de Rox, a well-known photographer in the Californian city. This meeting between Aislinn and Jesh raised several rumors about a supposed new romantic relationship. However, they have not been confirmed.

And, although he has been involved in rumors that he was paired with the actress with whom he shares credits in the film There I order you, Esmeralda Pimentel, Mauricio has clarified that, for the moment, he is without commitments. “Let’s say that right now the heart is in self-love. Time to time”said in Windowing a couple of months ago.

