‘We are in great danger’ – further restrictions for Dublin announced by Taoiseach

Unless decisive action is taken urgently, there is every chance that Dublin will be back to where the crisis was at its worst, says Taoiseach Micheál Martin

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced in the evening that Level 3 of the Covid-19 plan will be implemented in Dublin from midnight tonight.

In addition eating indoors in a restaurant will be prohibited. The restrictions will take effect at midnight and last for three weeks.

Announcing the new restrictions, the Taoiseach said the Covid-19 was gaining strength across Europe with a grip as tight as it had in the spring. He said immediate action was needed on the Dublin case.

“We are in great danger here in the capital despite all the hard work of people over the last few weeks. If we do not take decisive action urgently, there is every chance that Dublin will be back where we were at the height of this crisis, ”said the Taoiseach.

He said he understood people who were unhappy about the new restrictions but had no choice.

“As well as being my Taoiseach, I am a father, a husband, a brother, a sportsman, a man who enjoys a pint with my friends… I know very well how tiring, confusing and lonely this pandemic is for our community … ”

“I am well aware of how unhappy people are and I understand that we have a long way to go before you have suffered this pandemic. But we must always remember that this is a deadly disease and we must act. ”

The Taoiseach said that protecting the public is the greatest and most important duty of him and the Government.

“This virus kills people. It also kills young people even though it hits older people worse. People who don’t live, many of them get sick and disabled for months, ”he said.

Martin said the Government had received “very clear” advice that these restrictions would help alleviate the spread of the disease.

The decision places additional restrictions in Dublin on travel, indoor meals in restaurants, weddings and funerals.

These additional restrictions have been imposed as a result of the increase in the number of cases in the capital in recent weeks.

Over 1,500 new cases of crown virus have been confirmed in Dublin in two weeks, representing almost 55% of all cases in the country in those two weeks.

From midnight tonight, restaurants and hotels that provide meals will not be allowed to open unless they are able to serve the food outdoors or to take it with customers.

Pubs that do not provide food will not be allowed to open at all, although such pubs in the rest of the country will be allowed to do so from this Monday, 21 September.

Travel to Dublin will only be permitted for work or education and people are asked to work from home if they can at all or if it is not essential to go to work.

The Department of Health announced this afternoon that three more people who had Covid-19 have died as a result of the disease and that a further 253 cases have been confirmed.

116 of the 253 new cases today involved Dublin, or 46%, and there were many cases in Gaeltacht countiesa as well.