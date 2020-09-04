Health

We are infecting thousands of mosquitoes around the world to end dengue: how to eradicate a disease that has no vaccine

By Brian Adam
Wolbachia
If a few days ago we were talking about how the release of 750 million genetically modified mosquitoes was being studied to fight against all kinds of infectious diseases in the Florida Keys, today we bring a more than good result which took place a little further west, in Indonesia.

Thanks to a simple bacteria, Indonesian authorities and researchers from the University of Berkeley have managed to reduce the incidence of dengue by 77% in just 27 months. Something that, as one of the coordinators Nicholas Jewell points out, “is an extraordinary result […] according to the standards of pharmaceutical intervention “.

Will come Wolbachia and will have your eyes

Wolbachia

The bacterium in question is called Wolbachia and it lives naturally in almost 60% of insects on the planet, transmitting from one to another by mating. The problem is that the Wolbachia does not live naturally in Aedes aegypti, the mosquitoes that transmit the disease.

What researchers do is introduce it artificially into a group of mosquitoes of the species and hope that, through reproduction, the bacteria will spread neutralizing the ability to infect female mosquitoes. At the moment, they are being tested in 11 locations around the world and, specifically, these results come from a group of infected insects that were released more than two years ago in the city of Yogyakarta, on the island of Java.

Wo6triuhrzbnhhsxjgjcxjybuy

Preliminary results studied only the impact of the dengue intervention, but scientists believe that it is a strategy that would impact other viruses transmitted by this species of mosquitoes such as Zika, chikungunya and yellow fever. However, ** if it were only for dengue it would be great news **.

Keep in mind that every year there are about 50 million cases of dengue around the world and the truth is that we do not have an effective vaccine. In fact, the only vaccine that has been licensed left so much to be desired in terms of efficacy and associated risks that it is not widely used.

Images | WMP / Monash University

