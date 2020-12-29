“We are not show business, we are people”: Eiza González launched himself against “Ventaneando” for damaging his self-esteem in his teenage years

- Advertisement -

Some years have passed since Eiza González moved to the United States with the intention of projecting a career in international cinema and conquering Hollywood, a goal that remains in his sights and which he has approached year after year with his foray into films such as Baby driver and the series Dusk ‘Till Dawn, which have conferred him the status of international celebrity. Although the actress is succeeding in the American industry, it was during her early days in Televisa when she was harshly criticized as a teenager.

Recently The actress was honest with her followers through a live broadcast where she revealed her vulnerability and recalled the hard moments in which in her own country she felt attacked and criticized by some media and by the public, facts that undermined her self-esteem to the point of making her fall into anxiety.

González said that due to her physical appearance she was criticized when she was 15 years old, the age at which she began to star in projects such as the telenovela Lola … once upon a time, which marked her debut on the small screen. And it is that in full adolescence, the singer also had to face the death of her father, a situation that together with the attacks caused her suffering.

“When we are girls they want us to behave like adults and at the end of the day I couldn’t go out to the club, and at that age you don’t have permission to experiment, to be you and obviously you are in a career where they are comparing you: if she wasn’t a blonde, with light eyes, and there is always a but, that’s very difficult “, said the daughter of model and businesswoman Glenda Reyna.

And it is that the singer of You will remember me admitted that due to the bad comments his self-esteem was diminished during those difficult years of growth: “It makes me very sad because I had a lot of trouble feeling good or talented enough at a certain age and I can’t imagine what it’s like for girls to live in such a world.”

Visibly moved, the Mexican star recalled that in those years she preferred not to face her detractors, but to let the comments go by waiting for them to decrease, so it was “a trauma” that she did not face at the time and is now in her life where she suffers the ravages of her decision.

“I am paying the damage of 14 or 15 years who tell you that you must have a certain image and if you are vulnerable you are not a chingona, and if you fall into criticism then what an asshole because if you fall. So they criticize you for falling, you can never be enough in the public eye”, He expressed.

“ All my life I felt what the magazine said TV Notes or those of Windowing and she thought she should be quiet and that is why she gave the perception of someone who was not. If I talked about my emotions, it wasn’t good enough. We are not show business, we are people and we have traumas . There is a very negative mentality in being vulnerable, I was always made to feel that for my mistakes I had to feel ashamed and it is not true. Even if I am successful or work, I have serious problems with my self-esteem, with my security as a person ”, the actress was sincere.

“I feel that I have always kept a margin with the public for emotional protection and seeing how adolescents are because it makes me very sad with the negative things they say, be careful with the things they say on social networks”

The actress recalled that when she was a teenager some people rejected her because of her physical appearance, something that marked her. “That they told me that they are not used to girls who are not so skinny or do not have colored eyes, at 14 you can hurt. I put myself in the shoes of teenagers and they are extremely cruel ”, concluded the also model.

