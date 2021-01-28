We are stopping vaccinating: stop the first dose, we begin to not have vaccines to put the second doses on time

- Advertisement -

“Tomorrow the refrigerators will be empty.” With these words, the Secretary of Public Health of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Josep Maria Argimon, justified yesterday that around 10,000 people who received the first dose of Pfizer vaccine 21 days ago will not be able to receive the second until new remittances arrive. In principle, the second dose can be given until day 42 and there is time to solve the problem. The problem is that it is not an isolated situation.

Madrid has suspended the new vaccinations for two weeks to try to guarantee the availability of the second dose of the vaccine, but the truth is that the new vaccinations have been falling throughout Spain since January 19 and, since Monday, 25, the number of second doses that are put in the country already exceeds that of the first doses. We need 768,950 vaccinations in the next 15 days just to cover people who have been vaccinated and that will force to stop vaccinating new people.

Fewer new people are getting vaccinated

Beyond the extra complications posed by Pfizer’s production problems, Moderna’s delays, and the uncertainty surrounding AstraZeneca, the truth is that the slowdown in new vaccinations and the shortage of sufficient doses to complete the second dose it is something directly linked to the way we have been vaccinating.

Since the Pfizer vaccine requires two injections, the only way to use 100% of the available doses is for them to double after 21 days. But this is not the case, from the first moment, the Ministry assured that 350,000 doses would arrive weekly until March. In this way, all the doses that were put above 50% at the beginning of Phase I suppose a reduction of the capacity to put new vaccines. In an extreme case, communities that reached 100% will not be able to vaccinate new people 21 days later.

If this was already a latent problem, delays make it harder to square the numbers because they would force, not only to stop new vaccinations, but also to delay the second vaccination due to lack of available doses. In other words, exactly what could happen in the coming weeks because the number of second doses needed (768,950) exceeds the number of doses promised by Pfizer (700,000): we depend on the reserves to get everyone fully immunized on time (and, although we know how many vaccines have been given, we do not know how many have been lost).

Territorial differences

Of course, we are talking about global figures, so the situation may change from one community to another. And it is that, for practical purposes, the lack of definition of the state plans and the diversity of autonomous criteria have caused each community to have different vaccination campaigns. Catalonia, to use the example of the first community that announced the delay in the second doses, decided to start vaccinating toilets and residences simultaneously. It was one of the first communities to do so, in fact. This improved their vaccination rate, but (on the contrary) it has made them need a larger volume of second doses earlier. Doses that right now they do not have.

For this reason, although the drop in new vaccinations is inevitable, the delays in the second dose will only affect the autonomous communities that have been more exposed to delays and unforeseen events. Be that as it may, we must not forget that we are already very close to half the doses of Pfizer that were committed before March. That is to say, If the quantities do not increase or new vaccines arrive, the number of immunized Spaniards will not grow in the coming weeks.