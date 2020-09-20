We are using the worst way to measure the length of the day

Attempts to measure the length of the day are as old as humanity itself. Current technology makes everything a lot easier, but a fundamental question remains: what do we mean by day? There are two different methods and they return two different results, it’s only 4 minutes but they could make a big difference.

To make a complete rotation on its axis, the Earth takes 23 hours and 56 minutes. Due to its motion around the Sun, a different point on the surface is directed towards our star with each revolution. To make it reach the same position, our planet has to rotate one more degree and it takes four minutes to do so. Here we get the 24 hours canonicals with which we measure a day.

There are therefore two days: one described by the rotation of the Earth and one given by the position of the Sun with respect to the earth’s surface. The first is called sidereal day, the second is the solar day.

As humanity we have chosen to consider the solar day and we have a year of 365 days (and a few hours) while during the year the Earth rotates 366. The choice depends on the background we want to use as a reference for the rotation of the planet; for the current decision the reference point is the Sun (here there are images of our star), while for the sidereal day it is the stars.

If we had chosen the sidereal day, the Sun would rise 4 minutes early every morning and after six months it would rise 12 hours earlier. A lag too great for the structure of our society.