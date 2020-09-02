Latest news

‘We are working on the Irish version, in the meantime, all the information is available in English’ – disappointed with a message from the Department of Education

By Brian Adam
The Department of Education published eight items full of new arrangements and information about the Leaving Certificate marking system and results this year in English only.

‘We are working on the Irish version… in the meantime, all the information can be viewed in English.’

That was the message on the government’s website yesterday evening for any student or teacher who wanted to read the latest information about this year’s Leaving Certificate in Irish.

The Department of Education yesterday published eight items full of new arrangements and information about the Leaving Certificate marking system and results this year, but only the title of the items ‘Leaving Certificate 2020: Your questions answered – September 2020’ was translated into Irish.

Under the Irish language version entitled ‘Leaving Certificate 2020: Questions and Answers – September 2020’, this message read:

“We are currently working on the Irish language version of this site. All information and resources will soon be available in Irish. In the meantime, all the information can be viewed in English. ”

It is considered a breach of legislation by the Department to publish such information in English only.

Sinn Féin is also “very disappointed” that the site is in English only.

Sinn Féin Education spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire told Tuairisc.ie that it was clear from the announcement of the cancellation of the examinations in May that the Department had “significantly fallen behind” in its obligation to publish material in Irish. .

Sinn Féin Education Spokesperson, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire. Picture: Leah Farrell / Rollingnews.ie

“It is disappointing that important Department documents are not being published in Irish and English at the same time.

“This is important and time-limited information for students in Irish-medium and Gaeltacht schools. The Department should make the documents available in both languages.

“Schools will be looking to instruct their students on what is happening with the Leaving Certificate results on Monday as they rely on knowledge in English.

“I do not understand why the Department did not have the capacity to provide the information in Irish with sufficient time.”

This is not the first time that the Department of Education has been criticized during the Covid-19 pandemic for not publishing information and resources relating to this year’s Leaving Certificate in Irish.

An Coimisinéir Teanga Rónán Ó Domhnaill launched an inquiry in May into the news that the Department of Education had not given students any option to register in Irish for this year ‘s Leaving Certificate examinations.

Politicians strongly criticized the failure of the new system in terms of Irish at that time and claimed that the Department had shown contempt for the Irish language and the language rights of the pupils.

The Office of An Coimisinéir Teanga confirmed to Tuairisc.ie in May that the Department of Education and Skills had a legal obligation to provide support services in Irish to schools that provide instruction through Irish.

In addition, the Department has a statutory duty, under the Language Scheme agreed with the Minister for the Gaeltacht, to make any new interactive services available to them available in Irish and English at the same time.

It is understood that complaints were made to the Office of An Coimisinéir Teanga that the Student Portal for Leaving Certificate Calculated Grades was available in English only (Calculated Grades Student Portal).

Complaints were also made to the Commissioner’s office because the instructions on the use of the portal were provided in English only to all post-primary schools in the country, including Gaeltacht and all-Irish schools.

