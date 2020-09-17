We can finally clean all our WhatsApp files natively

We have been commenting all summer about the new functions that will come soon to WhatsApp, but among them, there is one that has not been talked about much yet and that you will surely appreciate those who have a mobile with little memory, and is that WhatsApp is implementing new tools to improve the use of storage space on our smartphones.

This is one characteristic important that will allow us to understand the space that everything occupies (including photos, videos and audio), so that we can better control how WhatsApp occupies mobile devices.

These news are tools that we know through WhatsApp expert portal WaBetaInfoWe now have more detailed information about them, although they are still in development, and there is no exact date of availability, neither for the stable version nor for beta.

WhastApp storage can be managed

The idea of ​​this new function that we are discussing is avoid that most users will find themselves sooner or later the storage problem on their mobile phones, especially those users who have little capacity, very common in low-end devices.

Analyzing these tools and starting with the first one, this is a filter that allows us find large files forwarded so that we can remove them more easily, although in the new function “Storage usage”, we see other options in the filtered capture.

New WhatsApp function WABetainfo

As you can see in the image, this section has a storage bar that shows a vistazo all WhatsApp files and how many received files are busys. There is also a section that helps us visualize all these files ordered by different criteria, which makes it easier for us remove them.

In the second part, for example, you can orsort by size to remove the largest files, view images directly, or collectively delete files that are no longer needed.

We can also view the chat list and its history, and we can search and manage specific conversations, be it an individual conversation or a group conversation.

These novelties are still in development

Obviously, all these functionalities still are in full development and they may change until we see them for the first time in WhatsApp Beta, but the truth is that the most used messaging tool in the world is generating important news, which indicates that WhatsApp hopes to recover the path it had lost, since other options how Telegram, they have advanced him in terms of example of innovation and development.