We can undo a tweet during the 30 seconds after its publication

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Editing a tweet is something that many people have been waiting for a long time, although Twitter has always refused to offer something like this because it could “tarnish the historical record” of their network.

Keep in mind that Twitter is considered a content network, rather than a social network. Many people say great things on Twitter, and others share or save it for later mentions. If Twitter offered the ability to edit previously published content, it would break the sense of the network and make the controversial tweets under discussion lose their authenticity.

The fact is that a new option has been chewing for a long time, that of being able to do an “undo” during the seconds after publication. It is like a phase of “possible regret” that will last a few seconds, enough to check if there are any spelling errors or we do not want to regret the issue.

Now, using reverse engineering, it has been discovered that this “undo” time can reach 30 seconds, as shown Jane Manchun Wong on his Twitter.

Apparently, by interpreting the screenshots, Twitter is working on the ability to set the duration of the “Undo Tweet” timer to 5/10/20/30 seconds. They may also be working on a preview of a tweet.

Important to note that the feature was discovered through reverse engineering to find hidden features and security vulnerabilities, so while it may show up as a feature in the future, there is no guarantee that this will be the case.