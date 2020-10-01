We continue to track cases as if we don’t know anything about COVID-19: the 20/80 rule has big implications that we stubbornly ignore

There are many things we do not know about the coronavirus. However, during these months, the best epidemiologists, virologists and biotechnologists have devoted enormous resources to understanding how it works, how it behaves and how to stop it. And, however pessimistic the position we take, it must be recognized that we have a handful of solid certainties. Therefore, one of the toughest questions of the crisis is Why do we act as if we don’t have them on so many occasions?

Above all, when they are things that have fundamental practical implications: the most obvious is the fact that not all those infected by SARS-CoV-2 infect the same number of people. Is more than around 20% of cases are those that have caused up to 80% of new infections while more than half of those infected do not cause any other. Why are we testing like we don’t know?

The idea of ​​supercontagia has been on the table for months. Although we often talked about the R0 of the virus, the reality is that the basic reproductive number is a mean, a measure of central distribution. It helps us to know how many infections are occurring for each contagion, but they do not tell us anything about the distribution of those cases. That is, if we do not have an overview can make that 20/80 rule invisible.

But it’s something we have a lot of evidence about. In Hong Kong, for example, 19% of cases were found to be responsible for 80% of cases. On the other hand, the same analysis concluded that 69 percent of the cases did not infect any other person. In fact, this idea is especially interesting for understand why in some places the coronavirus wreaked havoc, while large areas with the same social, climatic and economic characteristics they weren’t too affected.

The New Zealand case is paradigmatic. The researchers were able to identify up to 277 routes by which the virus entered the country. However, only 19% of them caused additional cases that subsequently triggered the epidemic there. Wherever we look at it, 20/80 always appears.

What consequences does it have?

Zeynep Tufekci explains it very well in The Atlantic: has practical consequences throughout the process. But above all in the way in which we track new cases because in a scenario in which a few cases ‘infect’ the majority, the relevant thing is not only to test the contacts of each case, but to find where and who infected them .

That’s the key way to effectively stop the spread of cases without having to crash the system. Japan, which is the paradigmatic case of that other way of tracking cases, has from almost the beginning focusing its resources and policies on identify supercontagion events, track possible contagions and thus cut them.

Why don’t we do it? It’s a great question. Beyond the difficulties that administrations are having to do the tracing, the truth is that this is a debate that has largely disappeared from the public conversation. And meanwhile, most supercontagion events continue to show their effects under the radar.