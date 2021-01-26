We discover 3 characters who have “lost their minds” for the French Revolution

- Advertisement -

There French Revolution it began in 1789 and represented one of the most pivotal moments in the history of modern Europe. In such a delicate context, some characters emerged, marking the main events of that short period with their death. We will try to analyze 3 of them, of completely different political views, but all equally important.

Louis XVI

Sovereign of France, Louis XVI it was seen as the emblem of absolute monarchy and a tyrant system that preferred to enrich itself rather than help the poorest population.

If al strong debt of the crown, we also add that the noble class tended more and more to take refuge in the luxuriant palace of Versailles, rather than finding resolutions to heal the nation, then we get the perfect socio-economic context to push the simpler social fringes to rebel.

Louis XVI, aware of the difficulties of reigning in such a situation, tried to bring together the States General after 175 years. This representative body was a sort of Parliament divided into three macro-groups (clergy, nobility and “T.erzo State“) and whose goal was to try to fix the serious internal crisis.

A series of nefarious events, however, brought the Third Estate and members “enlightened“to detach and create theNational Assembly, who, in a few days, forced the king to surrender and renounce his crown.

It was September 21, 1793 when the absolute monarchy was definitively abolished and the first of several French republics was established. As we know, a few months after the National convention (which replaced the National Assembly) sentenced the king to the guillotine for treason – thus marking a new era for France.

Charlotte Corday

Rousseau’s admirer, Charlotte Corday, unlike his family, he believed in the values ​​of the revolution. However, the woman’s strong idealism had to clash with the Regime of Terror, direct expression of Jacobinism – a movement and a political ideology that wanted to carry out radical reforms, including through the use of indiscriminate violence.

For this reason, it was not difficult for Corday to figure out which side to stand: yes affiliated with the Girondins, a more liberal and “moderate” National Convention political group. Over time, the girl began to see in Jean-Paul Marat (president of the Jacobins) the symbol of a bloody period of the revolution to which someone should have put a point.

On July 9, 1793 Corday decided to show up at the door of his “enemy“and she managed to assassinate him in her bathtub. It was certainly a suicidal act, but which, in the revolutionary’s world view, would have put an end to the Jacobin tyranny.

Maximilien Robespierre

One of the most important figures of the French Revolution was Robespierre, because his reformist ideas to overthrow the monarchy and establish a democracy pierced the hearts and minds of many Parisian citizens.

Presented as president of the Jacobin group, began to fight to proclaim the new Republic. However, as the story of Charlotte Corday, the group to which the ex-lawyer was headed was everything except “moderate“.

With the birth of the Regime of Terror and the Public health committee, of which Robespierre was president, France began to be guided, in a capillary way, by the latter and anyone who opposed it was facing death.

At every moment of glory, however, there is also one in which the star is destined to fall. The autocratic government lost its popularity and so also the most important Jacobin figures. It will be the same National convention, in 1794, to turn his back on Robespierre, arresting him and condemning him to the guillotine.