‘We have already faced this challenge’ – the second period of intensive lock-ups has begun

The second period of intensive lock-in in the State has begun this morning with travel and other restrictions in place from midnight last night.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, said the disease could be re-suppressed.

“We have a big challenge ahead of us, but we have already faced this challenge, so we know how to crack down on this virus – strictly adhere to public health advice in everything we do,” said the council. Dr. Tony Holohan.

The restrictions that came in last night will last for six weeks until December 1st. They will be reviewed after four weeks.

Unlike the intensive spring rationing period, schools and childcare centers will be kept open this round. It is also allowed to play senior GAA championships.

It is hoped that the restrictions will mean that the country will be able to open much for December.

The National Public Health Emergency Team expects to have fewer than 100 cases a day in the country by early December when level 5 restrictions are expected to be released.

It was stated that the restrictions could be lifted if we succeeded in lowering the spread rate of the disease or the R number by 0.5. It is currently estimated at 1.4.

Travel restrictions apply today and people are not allowed to travel more than five kilometers from home, except for certain exceptions.

Under the Level 5 restrictions all unnecessary shops and businesses are closed. Pubs, cafes and restaurants are open to take-only service for the next six weeks.

People are not allowed to visit others in their homes or garden and no social gatherings are allowed.

People are allowed to meet one other family outside to exercise.

No social event may be organized indoors or outdoors.

A new group or cavity system is being introduced to ensure that people are not isolated from life and society during the intensive lock. New Zealand had such a system under which the family of others would count as part of their own cradle or family – carers or people living alone.

25 people are allowed at weddings and 25 at funerals.

Fitness and leisure centers and swimming pools were closed this morning and sports training is banned.

No games or sporting events are allowed, but exceptions are made in the case of sports, such as the GAA, and coaching for children is also permitted.

The Garda Síochána has been given additional powers to impose fines on those who organize house parties and there are new fines for those who refuse to comply with the new travel restrictions.