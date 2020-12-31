“We have different ideals”: Cynthia Klitbo’s daughter apologized to her mother after calling her homophobic and classist

- Advertisement -

Two days ago, Elisa Lira, the daughter of Cynthia Klitbo, became a trend on social networks for ranting against her mother, because she labeled her classist, homophobic and racist, and even assured that he would have wanted to be born and grow up in another home, words that netizens took up again and generated attention to the 14-year-old girl and her controversial relationship with her mother.

After capturing media attention, now Elisa decided to publish a statement offering a public apology to her mother. It was through his official account Instagram where the teenager shared a text directed to the chain Univision, which was the medium that released the news of the harsh words that the girl issued against her mother. Elisa now claimed that she never intended to harm or damage the image of the soap opera star and that if he uncovered his family differences, it was derived from a fit of courage.

Here is a new note. It was my fault, I was upset, my mother didn’t say anything about that, we just had an argument and I didn’t know how to get even, that’s why I deleted the messages and you should know that. They should know that many young people write things without thinking ”, he explained and stressed that he feels nothing but unconditional love for the actress, with whom he has been in Peru since the beginning of November recording a series.

And it is that Cynthia has dedicated herself to raising Elisa as a single mother since she suffered the abandonment of the young woman’s father, so the teenager indicated that the actress she has always been a good and generous woman with her, making it clear that if they had quarrels it is due to a casual situation within the family life.

“I love my mother, she is an understanding and good woman, we have different ideals, but she is not a bad person. I’m sorry, I ask my mother for a public apology, and I hope she understands and forgives me, “he said in a subsequent instastory.

“I hope that Univision please see this and Let my mother know that I am sorry, I am very sorry because I have always caused her problems. I will speak with her about the matter and please ask them to ignore the messages. That is why I deleted the messages because it was wrong. She is the best mother … we just have different ideas and it is totally valid (sometimes). Please forgive me, Mom. I thank you for being my mother and I am sorry for everything ”.

For her part and almost at the same time, the actress of melodramas like The privilege of loving, shared that he was in a Mexican restaurant in Peru with his daughter, feeling the nostalgia of being in Aztec land. And it is that already a few months ago, Klitbo had commented to the press that from time to time he had differences with his daughter, like many other mothers with teenage children.

Already last May, Klitbo said that Elisa asked her not to talk about her publicly in the media anymore, because for her it represents an unnecessary exposure to people and to her schoolmates: “She told me ‘Mom, you are an artist’, please do not balcony my privacy because it costs me consequences at school and I don’t like it ‘and I intend to respect her“Said the actress for the program Come the joy.

Also last August, the current girlfriend of the comedian Rey Grupero acknowledged being a very demanding mother, and admitted that this discipline within her home has brought her certain claims from Elisa. “Yes, I am a strict mother; In fact, a little while ago my daughter was telling me that I am very strict, too. Right now she came out with 9.6 grades, I’m happy, but she tells me that sometimes she feels like it’s never enough, that I’m very demanding with her, “the actress told TV and novels.