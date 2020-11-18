‘We have no shortage of language legislation, the catastrophic failure to implement it is the problem’

Former Language Commissioner Seán Ó Cuirreáin says that it is ‘foolish’ for the State to oblige schoolchildren in this country to study Irish up to Leaving Certificate level but not to give them a chance to use that language afterwards. with the state system itself

Former Language Commissioner Seán Ó Cuirreáin has said the main difficulty for the Irish language is not the lack of language legislation but “the catastrophic failure to implement that legislation”.

In the introduction he added to a new book about the case of the Irish language in law, says Ó Cuirreáin, who succeeded from the office of the Commissioner in 2014 as a protest against the State’s neglect of the Irish language, that “we are great at drafting and enacting language enactments but on the contrary, we are all bad at enforcing those laws”.

In the introduction to the new book Irish in Law with barrister Dáithí Mac Cárthaigh, the former Coimisinéir Teanga says that the failure to give effect to language law goes to the heart of the State ‘s policy on the Irish language.

“I have always considered that it was unwise for the State to oblige school pupils in this country to study Irish up to Leaving Certificate level but not to make any provision there for them to be able to use that language with the state system. himself, ”says Ó Cuirreáin.

At a time when the strengthening of the Language Act is being discussed in the Houses of the Oireachtas, the speech of the former Commissioner is sure to give politicians and campaigners food for thought.

Among the shortcomings that people have found on the new language bill is the lack of provision that would ensure that a service would be provided in Irish for the Gaeltacht community and the power given to the Minister for the Gaeltacht to postpone the bill ‘s main recruitment targets.

Ó Cuirreáin says that the national archives provide a “very clear view” of the attitude of the State authorities towards the Irish language in the regulations made regarding the recruitment of Irish-speaking civil servants to work in the Gaeltacht.

Between 1928 and 1966, when another system was introduced, the decision to give effect to regulations relating to the deployment of Irish-speaking civil servants in the Gaeltacht was postponed 54 times, says Ó Cuirreáin.

“Every time the deadline was approaching a new statutory instrument was signed to postpone the start date, for another six months or a year,” says Ó Cuirreáin.

He says that anyone who looks at the situation “coldly” would understand that “we have had no shortage of legislation to protect the Irish language since the founding of the State”.

With regard to the state’s various systems to date in order to increase the number of people in the civil service who spoke Irish, Ó Cuirreáin says that the difficulties were not due to “lack of regulation or legislation” but to “proper and fair functioning”. legislation.

“It simply came to our notice then [na rialacháin agus an reachtaíocht], they were gradually weakened until they appeared in or out. If all statutory provisions on the Irish language were implemented properly from the outset we would not be where we are today with the national language on the edge of the cliff. ”

Ó Cuirreáin says that it is of particular importance to give proper protection to the language in the state system.

“Providing services to the public through Irish to the public would create a central rather than a marginal place for the language in the life of the country,” he said.

The new book provides insight Irish in Law (Leabhar Breac) by Dáithí Mac Cárthaigh on the official status of the Irish language under the Constitution and other legislation, and gives an insight into the most important court cases relating to language rights.