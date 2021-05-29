We may not have seen the end of Apple’s delays …

The coronavirus pandemic may be waning in the United States, but it is still wreaking havoc in other parts of the world. And that includes the supply chain of Manzana.
Apple’s delays continue due to the pandemic
According to an agency report Reuters of Friday, Apple’s suppliers in Vietnam are currently coping with an outbreak of COVID-19 that left several factories operating below normal capacity. As a result, one supplier says he split his workforce in two, working multiple shifts. This is described as a “Temporary fix, maybe two weeks.”
At least 1.04 million people in Vietnam have received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but only 28,529 have been fully vaccinated, according to official data “
Vietnam is one of the countries to which they have expanded to manufacture their products, as it reduces their dependence on China. Vietnam manufactures various products, including iPads, Macs, and AirPods. Closures or slowdowns are unlikely to have much influence if they are short-term. But they could become a big problem if they continue for more than a few days. That could end up having an impact on the availability of the product around the world, especially when combined with the current shortage of chips.
Vietnam is not the only place where Apple products that are currently battling COVID are made. Earlier this month, the production capacity of a Foxconn factory in India was reported to have been reduced by more than 50% due to the pandemic. China has also faced no shortage of challenges as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.
It is hoped that this problem will be solved sooner rather than later, but doing so will depend on effective large-scale vaccination programs. Right now, that is proving extremely difficult in many places.