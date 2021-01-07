We need to vaccinate faster against the coronavirus: the arguments for and against postponing the second dose to put the first dose to more people

- Advertisement -

Given the current situation, with the muzzle of the third wave looming, the winter cold favoring overcrowding, and the rebound in cases as a result of Christmas social interactions that is about to emerge, we need the administration of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine to be as fast as possible.

As its administration requires two doses spaced apart in time, a solution that some countries such as the United Kingdom, Belgium, Denmark or Germany are considering, given the current shortage of vaccines, could be to use all resources in administering the first dose and get some immunity, rather than opt for more complete immunity with two doses. This way we would have more people partially vaccinated, although less totally.

New strategy to which several countries join

Logistical problems, lack of personnel, slowness of the health authorities, wasted technological opportunities, lack of foresight regarding the management of transport or refrigeration are some of the factors that have led to the fact that, despite the fact that European countries have received and about 12 million doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, only a small percentage of it has been inoculated.

In other words: we are being very slow, below expectations, and there are more and more infections. For that reason, bolder, and riskier ways of speeding up the process are being explored. How to skip the second doses.

For the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, the interval is 21 days between the first and second doses; while for Moderna’s vaccine the interval is 28 days between the first and second dose. Moderna has maintained in some communications that the initial dose conferred an immunity of 92.1% two weeks later. Other, more realistic reports speak of 52.4%. In spite of everything, there are very few days between the first and the second dose, so soon the administration of first doses will overlap with the administration of second doses, and if we already have problems with a dose … how will it be when have two? Will the volume be halved?

The arguments for and against postponing the second dose to give more people the first, again, are mixed in a complex cost-benefit analysis in which the health, social and economic approach must be taken into account. To which we add the supposed greater transmission capacity of the new British strain: 2021, therefore, is already presented as a race between the new strain and the vaccine stock.

The United Kingdom is considering opting for the strategy of vaccinating the largest number of people, despite everything. They believe that it is a priority to give the first dose to as many people as possible first, and three months later, the second doses. Belgium is also studying modifying its vaccination strategy against the new, most contagious variant of the coronavirus detected in the United Kingdom, so that the first dose would be administered to more people and the second injection would be left for later. Denmark has also approved a delay of up to six weeks between the first and second injection of the vaccine, and Germany is considering whether to allow that delay for the second dose.

The FDA (Food and Drug Administration is the agency of the United States government) recommends that, until vaccine manufacturers have scientific data to support a change, the authorized dosage schedule for each vaccine is followed. The EMA (European Medicines Agency) also just recommended the same: specifically, advises against delaying the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for more than 42 days. Pfizer also advises that the time frame should be 3 weeks for the second dose.

Many doctors in the UK have also criticized the government’s decision not to administer the second dose of the vaccine for up to three months, after having administered the first and having made appointments with patients for the second dose after 3 weeks.

We have real and grave concerns about these sudden changes to the Pfizer vaccine regime It undermines the consent process, as well as completely failing to follow the science. Here is our letter to @MattHancock and JCVI today#covidvaccine pic.twitter.com/kElcGmzw3r – Doctors’ Association UK (@TheDA_UK) December 31, 2020

Uncertainty and lack of data

The implementation of the vaccine is much slower than we expected. This means that even the most vulnerable have to wait months to receive their two vaccinations.. Opting for a new vaccination strategy could be the solution, but the problem is that there is a high degree of uncertainty on the horizon.

The safety and efficacy of the vaccine has not been evaluated with different dosing schedules. No study guarantees that the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine will continue to be effective if the second dose is delayed longer than what has been proven in trials. For the sake of being more effective, we could lose all effectiveness because participants who did not receive two doses of the vaccine within a three or four week interval were usually only monitored for a short period of time.

On the contrary, other experts, such as Akiko Iwasaki, professor of immunology at Yale, are convinced of the feasibility of the strategy of postpone the second dose due to the higher transmissibility of the new British strain.

My first tweet of 2021 is going to be about 1 dose vs. 2 dose vaccine. I have tweeted in the past of the immunological advantages of a 2 dose vaccine. However, given the enhanced transmission variants on the rise, we need a modified strategy. (1 / n) https://t.co/si1bxgKqbf – Prof. Akiko Iwasaki (@VirusesImmunity) January 1, 2021

As Iwasaki explains, we administer vaccines in more than one dose to increase 1) quantity, 2) quality, 3) longevity of antibody responses. This is true for most vaccines, including those for mRNA.

So how effective is a single dose vaccine? We don’t know for sure, but for at least a month or more, single-shot mRNA vaccines should provide ~ 90% protection (> 14 days after vaccination). This is from the Moderna VRBPAC Information Document:

Why do we need a booster shot? This is because the B cell responses induced by the first dose only lead to lower levels, lower affinity, and short-lived antibody responses. Booster dose (s) allow for the stimulation of strong and long-lasting immunity.

However, knowing all this, perhaps it is wiser to face the uncertainty of taking measures to tackle the problem sooner.

Race for time

Health officials in Britain are caught in a deadly race with the virus in order to vaccinate as many people as possible. Hospitals continue to receive large numbers of coronavirus patients, with tens of thousands of new infections being reported every day. The country has given an emergency green light to two vaccines, developed by Pfizer and AstraZeneca, but it’s not enough. This pressure is forcing us to take bolder measures: not only space the second dose, but also complete it in the future with other different vaccines.

The problem is that it is not clear, as has been said, whether a single dose vaccine provides protection against severe COVID due to the small sample size and the short duration of follow-up. Although the first injections of each vaccine are believed to be somewhat effective in preventing Covid-19, it is the second dose, intended as a kind of molecular review session for the immune system, that ensures the protective process.

Available data continues to support the use of two specific doses, at specific intervals, of each licensed vaccine. The vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, the interval is 21 days between the first and the second dose; while for Moderna’s vaccine the interval is 28 days between the first and second dose.

We also don’t know for sure if they can combine different vaccines.. Both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines work in a similar way: assimilated by our cells, the messenger RNA acts as an instruction manual for the production of the viral protein, called S or Spike. The mRNA tells the cell to make thousands of copies of that protein. And finally, the body identifies the protein S as invasive and thus initiates the production of antibodies and T lymphocytes to defend the body from a possible Sars-Cov-2 infection.

But whereas Pfizer’s vaccine is based on a molecule called messenger RNA, or mRNA, AstraZeneca’s injections are designed around a virus shell that carries DNA, a close cousin of mRNA. With different ingredients in each vaccineSo, people may not benefit as much from a second injection. Additionally, the combination could also make it difficult to collect clear data on vaccine safety.

Rapid deployment could provide more people with partial protection against the virus in the short term, but it could also be reckless and could endanger vulnerable populations. It’s a risky bet because we don’t have enough data, but there isn’t much time to get it either. Some experts are therefore of the opinion that Britain is perhaps taking a wrong path: bolder, yes, but also more dangerous. If it goes wrong, it would be much more catastrophic.

To all this is added the decline in the confidence of the population: In the face of such conflicting opinions, absence of robust scientific literature and presentation of evidence on the fly, we are reinforcing the fear of those who distrust these vaccines. We are assuming that the population will abide by all changes and occurrences based on new data, both epidemiological, health and even economic, without question, but we do not know if that is what will happen.

Therefore, while decisions about alternative dosing regimens rest with health authorities, Pfizer believes that it is critical that they are made. surveillance efforts in any alternative program implemented and to ensure that each recipient receives the maximum possible protection. We are paving a partially new path, so if we are going to take it, we had better take a closer look at everything that happens with each step taken.