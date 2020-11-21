Tech News

We put the most interesting features of the LG Velvet camera to the test

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

There are four functions that make this phone a suitable tool for content generators. In this first part we will test two and do not forget to leave your opinion in the comment box.

Let’s start with image stabilization, a very useful tool for those who shoot in motion. What you do have to keep in mind is that this function is only available with the main camera, you will not be able to do the same from the selfie. Also, you can’t zoom when stabilization is on.

Now we go with the 4K Timelapse. Like image stabilization, you won’t be able to use this feature with the selfie camera. What it does allow you to do is zoom in and set the recording speed, from five, ten, fifteen to 60 seconds.

I explain about the latter. Depending on the settings you make, you can make every five or 60 “real” seconds turn into a single second of your recording.

What impressions did these two performances leave on you? In a future video I will record material with the ASMR and the HD audio recorder.

