“We screw the pel * n those of ‘Hoy'”: “Capi” Pérez mocked because “Venga la Alegría” broadcast a program recorded as his competition

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

2020 is about to end and the production of Today or Come the joy They preferred to record their contents to rest these last days of the year, which was evidenced after the death of the singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero and that allowed “Capi” Pérez, host of the morning TV Azteca, to mock his performance in the broadcast broadcast this morning.

This December 31, Patricio Borghetti, Annette Cuburu, Laura G, Sergio Sepulveda, Kristal Silva, Cynthia Rodríguez, Roger González, Brandon Peniche, Ricardo Casares, Flor Rubio, Horacio Villalobos and Carlos Alberto Pérez Ibarra, better known as ”Capi” Pérez, but the truth is that the entire squad of presenters is enjoying a few days off in the company of their family.

And all have shared it from their social networks, where Pérez went further and spoke about his performance in the musical that he did with his companions and even took this opportunity to compare his work with that of his colleagues, but Today, program transmitted by Televisa every morning for more than 20 years.

“I mam * this program totally live”, he said from his home while dancing to the rhythm of one of the songs he performed for the section “Raporte VLA” that was broadcast this morning.

“Fully live in Come the joy. We the pel * n those of Today”He insisted from his Instagram stories.

Although “Capi” Pérez made fun of the recorded programs of his competition on Televisa, he also showed with great humor that this end of the year he had to rest, next to the rest of the cast of the morning TV Azteca.

Content recording was also evident in Today, In which they did not transmit the news about the death of Armando Manzanero last Monday and on Tuesday they made an improvised tribute from Acapulco, Guerrero, where a large part of his cast is vacationing.

Precisely for this behavior they received harsh criticism through social networks and it is that Internet users They were accused of wearing informal clothes, appearing in a painting without the necessary production and even using texts with spelling mistakes.

Galilea Montijo herself shared some funny moments with Andrea Escalona, ​​Raúl Araiza and Andrea Rodríguez in a celebration prior to the arrival of the New Year.

“Celebrating pre-New Year”, Galilea Montijo says while dancing next to the current producer of Today, Andrea Rodríguez, who soon replied: “Happy New Year 2021”.

This is not the first time that “Capi” Pérez talks about the rivalry between the two morning programs or the recorded broadcasts of Televisa.

It was on September 16, the day on which the 210th anniversary of the Independence of Mexico was commemorated, when Carlos Alberto Pérez Ibarra said in full transmission that his colleagues from the San Ángel television station did not work.

“We are completely live. It is important to remind you that, no, because we are already paying double, so it is 10:49 on Saturday 12 … Wednesday ”, she said on the air in the sketch she did as Margarita from Human Resources.

“We are totally live, which not just any television station can say,” he added before making fun of the way his colleagues work on the Televisa program.

“Capi” Pérez was sincere when referring to his competition and when he was questioned by one of his colleagues: “Those of Today they are recorded … she asked me, what do I do? “

After the little joke, the Mexican comedian continued with the development of Margarita’s section of Human Resources in Come the joy, where they were able to decipher the autographs of the hosts of the TV Azteca magazine program.

|