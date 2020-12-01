We show you how to activate the automatic grouping of Chrome tabs

Tabbed browsing became a true marvel for the user experience. Today we are completely familiar with this mechanism and in that sense, we demand a little more. Therefore, in Chrome we could find functions such as the grouping of tabs by color labels. However, the new version of the browser brings an improvement in this regard and it is about the automatic grouping of tabs.

This is a substantial improvement in our user experience that will allow us a more organized navigation and here we will show you how to enable it.

Steps to turn on automatic tab grouping in Chrome

The automatic grouping of tabs in Chrome is a feature that comes to promote a better organized browsing experience. Their job is to recognize when we have several tabs on the same website open and unite them in a group, without our intervention. This will allow us to locate the tabs that we use more easily, thus improving our productivity. However, the function is not activated by default, so we will have to go to the flags section.

In that sense, to begin, open Chrome and enter the following in the address bar and then press enter: Chrome: // flags

Once you are in front of the experimental options of Chrome, use the search bar and type (without the quotes) “Tab Groups”.

This will filter the results and now you will have within the options “Tab Groups Auto Create”. Click on the drop-down menu next to it and select “Enabled”, then restart the browser.

Now when you open Chrome again and you have several tabs of the same domain, these will be grouped in a label of the same color. If you right click on the tab, you can modify the color code to give it the one you want. In this way, Chrome will organize your browsing session automatically, allowing a faster experience.

If you haven’t updated Chrome, follow this link.

