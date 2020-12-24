We show you how to turn Chrome for Android into a file explorer

- Advertisement -

The file explorer is that application that we use to navigate through the directories of our smartphones. It is an important component on any device, because it is from there where we can copy, paste and move files. However, sometimes we find ourselves in the need to download one if we do not have it and therefore we want to present you an alternative that involves Chrome.

It is a function of the browser for Android that allows us to use it as a file explorer in a very simple way. Here we explain how.

Chrome for Android, browser and file explorer

Many smartphones come without a file browser and some come with a default app that is sometimes not very reliable. This leads users to search for alternatives in the store and while there are excellent options, we could save ourselves this work. In that sense, Google Chrome for Android has this feature that allows us to navigate through the directories of the smartphone’s memory.

Contrary to what we may think, this feature does not require activation through the flags section. It is an option already incorporated and active where we will only have to enter an address in the bar to take us to our files.

In this way, the steps to follow to use Chrome for Android as a file explorer begin by running the app. Then type the following in the address bar: File: /// sdcard /

This will immediately show a page with a list of folders that are the ones you store in memory. The interface is the same as that found when opening an FTP file from the browser. From there we can view images, play audios and also videos.

It is a great alternative that saves us the trouble of looking for a file explorer, having a fairly solvent one in the Google Chrome application.

To download Chrome, follow this link.

