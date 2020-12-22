Tech News

We teach you how to become a Netflix tester to test its new features

By Brian Adam
0
0
2020 12 20 18 06 37.jpg
2020 12 20 18 06 37.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

To add new functions to applications, developers have trial versions of these. This allows them to keep track of the news they want to add, to correct any errors before bringing it to the stable version. For example, Netflix, before bringing audio-only mode or screen lock to everyone, tested these features in its beta version.

In that sense, if you want to be one of the first to try these types of functions on Netflix, you must become a tester. The good news is that achieving this is a very simple process that we will explain below.

Steps to become a Netflix tester

Before becoming a Netflix tester, it is necessary to take into account the differences from the stable version. Upon entering the testers program, the app on our device will be changed to the beta version. This means that stability is not guaranteed and although you will access new features, they may not work completely well.

However, you will be part of the select group that will test the new features that Netflix developers plan to incorporate. As always happens, some will transcend and others will not, so you should not become too fond of them.

To proceed to become Netflix testers, the first thing we must do is follow this link. This will take you directly to the application on Google Play to enter the trial program. Your application will immediately be updated to change it for the trial version and at the end, you will be a Netflix tester.

If at any point you want to exit the test program, you will only have to go to Google Play, search for Netflix and scroll to the end. There you will find the option “Exit” that will return your app to the stable version. In this way, you can be one of the first to find out what’s new in Netflix in terms of functions and also to try them out.

.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apple

New EU payment policies from 31 …

Brian Adam - 0
The new legislation in the EU It will go into effect on December 31 that will affect online purchases. Manzana he has advised on...
Read more
Tech News

Motorola: know the list of cell phones that will be updated to Android 11

Brian Adam - 0
Do you want to have the new operating system of Google? Well, it has already published an official list of Motorola ...
Read more
Tech News

Download HERE the stickers of “The Grinch” for WhatsApp TODAY

Brian Adam - 0
Do you want to spend a Christmas different using WhatsApp? This is what you have to do. Many think of using...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©