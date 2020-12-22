We teach you how to become a Netflix tester to test its new features

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

To add new functions to applications, developers have trial versions of these. This allows them to keep track of the news they want to add, to correct any errors before bringing it to the stable version. For example, Netflix, before bringing audio-only mode or screen lock to everyone, tested these features in its beta version.

In that sense, if you want to be one of the first to try these types of functions on Netflix, you must become a tester. The good news is that achieving this is a very simple process that we will explain below.

Steps to become a Netflix tester

Before becoming a Netflix tester, it is necessary to take into account the differences from the stable version. Upon entering the testers program, the app on our device will be changed to the beta version. This means that stability is not guaranteed and although you will access new features, they may not work completely well.

However, you will be part of the select group that will test the new features that Netflix developers plan to incorporate. As always happens, some will transcend and others will not, so you should not become too fond of them.

To proceed to become Netflix testers, the first thing we must do is follow this link. This will take you directly to the application on Google Play to enter the trial program. Your application will immediately be updated to change it for the trial version and at the end, you will be a Netflix tester.

If at any point you want to exit the test program, you will only have to go to Google Play, search for Netflix and scroll to the end. There you will find the option “Exit” that will return your app to the stable version. In this way, you can be one of the first to find out what’s new in Netflix in terms of functions and also to try them out.

.