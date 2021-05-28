We teach you how to download thumbnails of YouTube videos

When we go to YouTube, the first information we receive about the available material is the titles and thumbnails. The latter refer to the cover image displayed by the video in the feed, recommendations, and search screen. These images are generally very attractive and in that sense we will present you an easy way to download the thumbnails of any YouTube video.

To achieve this, we will take advantage of the service offered by YT Thumbnail Downloader. It is an online application capable of downloading these images at various quality levels.

So you can download YouTube thumbnails

Many YouTube channels usually prepare images specifically for the thumbnail. Otherwise, we will see a frame of the video in question as the cover. However, the use of thumbnails is very widespread to generate greater appeal and capture the attention of users. Obtaining this image seems possible only if we take a screenshot of the image. However, we can also download YouTube thumbnails with the YT Thumbnail Downloader service.

This service is completely free and requires no registration. In that sense, the process begins by entering the website and pasting the link of the video whose thumbnail you want to obtain.

The interface of the site is extremely simple and the bar to paste the YouTube link is located at the top of the screen. Once you do this, press enter and immediately a pop-up window will be shown with the image and the different available resolutions. Right next to each one, there will be the download button to save the image on your computer.

In this way, you will be able to download all the YouTube thumbnails you want, in a matter of seconds and with the possibility of choosing the level of quality you want.

To prove it, follow this link.

