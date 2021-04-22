We teach you how to enable the feature to monitor Chrome prices

- Advertisement -

Although online shopping was already quite popular, the pandemic and confinement made it the only option available. In this way, it is common to monitor the prices of the product we want to obtain, in order to wait for it to be cheaper. We can do this through extensions for the browser and other services, but below we will show you how to do it in Chrome for Android.

The Google browser in its version 90, incorporates a feature in the flags section that fulfills this task very well and here we will teach you how to enable it.

Monitor prices from Chrome on Android

The advantage of online shopping is that the number of offers is usually much larger. Another huge benefit is that if we’re hunting for deals, we won’t have to go to the store repeatedly to monitor prices. However, from the computer or smartphone we also require a little assistance in order to keep up with the price of the product we want. Therefore, we want to teach you how to enable the new Chrome feature for these purposes, so you will not have to depend on external services.

As we mentioned before, the new feature to monitor prices is in the Flags section of the browser and here are the steps to activate it.

Step 1

Open the browser on your Android and go to the flags section by typing in the address bar: Chrome: // flags

Step 2

Once inside the Flags section, go to the search bar and type Tab Grid.

Step 3

Immediately, the results will be filtered and only the option “Tab Grid Layout” will remain. Tap the drop-down menu at the bottom and a series of options will display. Choose “Enable price alerts”, which refers to the function of monitoring prices.

Step 4

Restart Chrome and when you log in again, go to the page with the product and keep it open so that the browser will launch notifications when the price changes.

In this way, you will stop depending on extensions and other third-party services to monitor prices.

If you haven’t updated Chrome, follow this link.

