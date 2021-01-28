Tech News

We teach you how to install YouTube as a progressive web application

By Brian Adam
0
0
2021 01 27 13 14 34.jpg
2021 01 27 13 14 34.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If we think about the websites we use on a daily basis, surely YouTube would enter the list of many, many people. No matter the nature of the activities we carry out, we always have a YouTube tab open. Considering this, it would be more interesting to have it as a Spotify-style application. The good news is that this is already possible, thanks to the fact that we can use YouTube as a progressive application.

This is something that was discovered recently and whose dissemination was given through Twitter by the query of a user.

YouTube as a progressive app

This is how 4 days ago, @ Ypshingh0199 uploaded a screenshot to Twitter that showed the option to install YouTube as a progressive application. This type of application provides the possibility of having direct access to our favorite sites or services, as if they were applications. The idea is to avoid installations that consume space on your computer and improve the experience of sites that we use very frequently.

In the case of YouTube, it is very interesting because this saves us a tab in the browser. In addition, it allows us to interact with the platform as if it were an official platform player. So, if you want to install YouTube as a progressive application, you just have to do the following:

Step 1

Open Chrome and visit the website of Youtube.

Step 2

At the far right of the address bar you will see a “+” icon. Click on it and a pop-up window will appear. This will show two options, click on “Install” to add it to your computer.

Step 3

After a few seconds the tab will disappear and immediately, a new window will open with the progressive YouTube application.

In this way, you can use the platform as if you had a separate player. This will give you the possibility to occupy the browser only for your work.

.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps Reviews

Telegram facilitates the migration from Whatsapp with version 7.4: this is how it works

Brian Adam - 0
The stampede from Whatsapp is turning into a golden opportunity for competing applications, such as Signal and Telegram, which in recent days have reported...
Read more
Latest news

Tesla Partners with Samsung to Deliver Complete Autonomous Driving

Brian Adam - 0
According to some reports, Tesla has partnered with Samsung to develop a new 5nm chip To achieve total autonomous driving in its electric cars,...
Read more
Tech News

Apple may launch AirPods Pro 2 with a more compact design in late 2021

Brian Adam - 0
After the launch of the AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones as a Christmas surprise, Apple has changed focus on next generation of AirPods Pro...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©