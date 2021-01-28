We teach you how to install YouTube as a progressive web application

- Advertisement -

If we think about the websites we use on a daily basis, surely YouTube would enter the list of many, many people. No matter the nature of the activities we carry out, we always have a YouTube tab open. Considering this, it would be more interesting to have it as a Spotify-style application. The good news is that this is already possible, thanks to the fact that we can use YouTube as a progressive application.

This is something that was discovered recently and whose dissemination was given through Twitter by the query of a user.

YouTube as a progressive app

This is how 4 days ago, @ Ypshingh0199 uploaded a screenshot to Twitter that showed the option to install YouTube as a progressive application. This type of application provides the possibility of having direct access to our favorite sites or services, as if they were applications. The idea is to avoid installations that consume space on your computer and improve the experience of sites that we use very frequently.

In the case of YouTube, it is very interesting because this saves us a tab in the browser. In addition, it allows us to interact with the platform as if it were an official platform player. So, if you want to install YouTube as a progressive application, you just have to do the following:

Step 1

Open Chrome and visit the website of Youtube.

Step 2

At the far right of the address bar you will see a “+” icon. Click on it and a pop-up window will appear. This will show two options, click on “Install” to add it to your computer.

Step 3

After a few seconds the tab will disappear and immediately, a new window will open with the progressive YouTube application.

In this way, you can use the platform as if you had a separate player. This will give you the possibility to occupy the browser only for your work.

.