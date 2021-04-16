We teach you how to save battery and data in your Google Meet calls

- Advertisement -

We are living in a very particular time where among so many things, video calls managed to shape our day to day. Thus, we can see how on a daily basis we are attending meetings from the computer and also from the smartphone. For this reason, we want to present you a little trick that will allow you to save battery and data if you use Google Meet.

It is an option incorporated in the application that, although it will decrease the quality of the call a bit, it will also give us the possibility of extending the life of the battery and the data.

The way to save battery and data on Google Meet

Google Meet as a video calling service does not have much to envy other solutions, such as Zoom. It even has a super cool feature that allows users to make group video calls with no time limit. This means that meetings could drag on to the point of draining your device’s battery. In this sense, a mode of operation that allows saving battery and data in Google Meet has begun to be deployed.

It is the Saver Mode or saving mode that presents two fundamental functions, the first is to consume less data and the second, to reduce the demand on the processor. In this way, the battery consumption will be much lower and therefore, you will be able to stay in the conversation for longer.

However, it is necessary to highlight the fact that the saver mode will also affect the quality of the call. In that sense, when you activate the option you will see how the video level is reduced. At the same time, the device’s processor will look more resource-heavy, making the battery last longer.

This option will be available in the Google Meet settings menu as Saver Mode or Saver Mode. If you are a Google Meet user and want to save battery and data, it is the perfect alternative for you.

If you don’t have Google Meet, follow this link.

