We teach you to combine emojis using GBoard

By Brian Adam
Emojis as we know them today have been used for more than 20 years and we have an example in the old MSN Messenger and even the ICQ service. After all this time, messaging applications and social networks gave these images a new breath and today they are extremely relevant. We can find emojis in apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, but also in keyboard apps. Therefore, today we will present you the way to combine emojis with one of them.

It is about the solvent and great Google Gboard that in its latest version offers the possibility of combining emojis and generating new ones. Here we will show you how to do it.

Combine emojis from the Gboard

Many Android devices come with Google’s Gboard by default. In general, it is a keyboard that performs its functions very well and has customization options that would make any user feel comfortable. It also has an emoji section and even allows you to search for GIFs, so the app takes an advanced path on the subject of emojis. This is how in its most recent version, the application offers the possibility of combining emojis with very funny results.

In that sense, to start doing it, you will first need to go to the store and make sure that your Gboard is up to date. If not, update it and you will be available to combine emojis. It should also be noted that this possibility is compatible with Telegram, Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Signal, Twitter and even LinkedIn.

To start, open the app where you want to combine the emojis and go to the emoji menu on the keyboard. It is necessary to make sure that you enter the keyboard, because it will not work with the emoji menu of the app you are in.

Then it will all be a matter of selecting two different emojis and seeing the result in the carousel that opens at the top.

We must also highlight that not all emojis can be combined and this will be noticed when selecting two and not getting suggestions. However, these combinations may continue to grow, in the meantime, you can have fun with this way to get new emojis that are sent in the form of stickers.

If you haven’t updated Gboard, follow this link.

