We teach you to download all your data stored on Twitter

By Brian Adam
0
0
In recent years, the issue of our personal data on the internet and how it is stored and used by many companies has been put on the table. Social networks are the beginning of this matter and the amount of information that Facebook, Instagram or Twitter stores about us is not a secret. If you want to know what type and information we are talking about, we will present a way to download the data stored on Twitter.

It is an option offered by the platform, where we can request the download of this data to see everything that is stored on its servers about us.

So you can download your Twitter data

Twitter is one of the strongest social networks on the web, only comparable in time to Facebook. So, there are accounts that can be 10 years old or a little older and this implies thousands of data stored in this time interval. In that sense, there are many reasons why it would be useful to download the data that Twitter stores. For example, if you want to adjust the privacy of your accounts and the way you use your profile, you could study the stored information to find out where you were failing.

The process to download data from Twitter is quite simple and we can do it from the smartphone and also on the computer. Here we will show you the steps to do it from the smartphone:

  • The first step is to open the application and then touch the icon with the 3 stripes in the upper left.

  • Then, enter the “Settings and Privacy” option and select the “Account” option.

  • Once inside, touch the option “Your Twitter data”. This will ask for your credentials, enter them and confirm.

  • Then, you will see a blue button identified as “Request file”. Touch it and now you have to wait to receive the file.

The time this process takes will depend on the size of your file, however, after a couple of hours you should receive the notification in your email. You will get a compressed file and inside will be all the data stored by Twitter during its stay on the platform. Thus, you will be able to study your usage habits and improve the privacy factor in your social networks.

.

