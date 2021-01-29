We teach you to migrate chats from WhatsApp to Telegram natively

- Advertisement -

The wave of users that rose from WhatsApp to Telegram continues to rise. Thus, thousands of users arrive daily at the application created by the Durov brothers and this, in turn, has been prepared to receive them. If this is your case and you want to keep your conversations, we will teach you how to migrate your WhatsApp chats to Telegram without installing anything.

This is possible because in the new version of Telegram, support for importing WhatsApp chats has been enabled. The process is very simple and in a matter of seconds, you will have the chats you want on Telegram.

Migrate WhatsApp chats to Telegram without bots

Previously we talked about a procedure to carry out the same process. However, it used a Telegram bot capable of adapting the chat data to Telegram. Although it was a simple method, it is not an official procedure, unlike the one enabled at this time. This is how the new version of Telegram incorporates the possibility of importing or migrating chats from WhatsApp in a very simple way.

To do this process, make sure to update the Telegram application on your device. Then go to WhatsApp and open the conversation you want to share.

Then, touch the icon with the 3 dots in the upper right and later, touch the “More” option.

In the new menu that appears, you will see the option “Export Chat”.

This will show two alternatives, include files or no files, choose the one you want.

Next, a series of applications will be shown where we will have to choose Telegram. This will take us to the list of Telegram chats so that we select the conversation in which we will insert the chat. Confirm the action and after a few seconds you will have the entire WhatsApp conversation on Telegram.

In this way, we will not have to occupy Telegram bots to do this task of migrating chats.

If you haven’t updated Telegram on Android, follow this link.

If you haven’t updated Telegram on iOS, follow this link.

