We teach you to send messages with other sources on WhatsApp

Changing the letter with which we write or see the system is a highly requested customization option on mobile phones. In Android there were various processes to achieve this, although none were too accessible. However, at this time it is much simpler to send messages with other sources on WhatsApp and other apps. Therefore, we will present you an application that will allow you to achieve it without dying in the attempt.

Its name is Fonts and it is a keyboard application capable of modifying the font in which we write, obtaining very attractive results.

Send messages with other sources on WhatsApp

Changing the font with which we see the system or write is one of the biggest customization tasks because it is not so common. In this sense, the fact of writing in different applications with different fonts than the one displayed by default is extremely differentiating. However, the customization tasks have been extended and made much easier and in this way, simpler ways to send messages with other sources have been reached in WhatsApp and other apps. This is precisely the case with Fonts, a keyboard app capable of modifying the font.

Through this application you can write with different types of letters in messaging applications and social networks. That is, it does not work only on WhatsApp, but you can go to Twitter and other platforms with different sources.

The process of use is very simple, it will be enough to configure it as the default keyboard and then select the font from the settings. Then, it will be enough to go to WhatsApp or the application you want and send your messages with another source.

It should be noted that sometimes some letters may not be displayed correctly, however, this depends entirely on the device from which they are displayed. In general, Fonts is a great alternative to send messages with other fonts on WhatsApp and social networks.

To obtain the app, follow this link.

