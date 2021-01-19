We teach you to transfer the chats of your WhatsApp groups to Telegram

- Advertisement -

The news of WhatsApp’s privacy policy change was somewhat confusing at first and many users chose to leave. The destination of many of them has been Telegram, so the platform has had to prepare to receive them. However, when leaving WhatsApp the need to preserve the conversions of the groups appears. In that sense, we will present you how to migrate your group chats from WhatsApp to Telegram.

We will carry out this task with the use of a Telegram bot called WhatsApp Chat Importer that will facilitate our work.

Take the chats of your WhatsApp groups to Telegram

Old Telegram users have received dozens of notifications in recent days, warning of the arrival of new users. They come to the platform in search of those privacy options that they feel denied by WhatsApp. In that sense, they will also need to transfer many conversations to the new messaging application, although there is no native way.

The alternative we have at the moment is to migrate the conversations (text only) of the WhatsApp groups to Telegram. This is possible thanks to the WhatsApp Chats Importer bot that offers this option for free and quite simply.

To start, the first thing you should do is export the WhatsApp chat and save it in your file manager. To do this, you just have to open the group, go to the button with the 3 dots and in the “More” menu, touch the “Export Chats” option. In the sharing options, select file manager and save it to a folder.

Then go to Telegram and create the same group that you had on WhatsApp. Once ready, also add the Telegram bot and for this you will have to follow the same process as to add a user. The bot will then request that you reply to the input message with the previously generated WhatsApp file.

When you do, the bot will confirm receipt and show an estimated time to finish. When finished, enter the group on Telegram and you will have the whole conversation on the new platform.

To add the bot to your Telegram, follow this link.

