We tested Genshin Impact: a spectacular game candidate for best RPG of the year

The long-awaited Genshin Impact is now available on iOS and Android, so we couldn’t help but try it to give you our impressions of this proposal. This is an open world RPG, in which we explore an immense world with spectacular landscapes, an outstanding sound section and a look more than careful.

We already anticipate that Genshin Impact is one of the best games that we have been able to test this 2020. The graphic section is simply spectacular, the controls are outstanding, the combat system is practically perfect and, in short, it is one of those games that hook and invite you to play for hours and hours.

Genshin Impact requirements

The graphics of the game is spectacular.

Genshin Impact is, perfectly, the new benchmark when it comes to testing games on Android. Server has not seen such a demanding proposal on a graphical level for a long time. The developer does not give details on minimum requirements, except for compatibility with Android 5.0 and higher, but If you want to enjoy the game to the fullest, you need a high-end mobile.

Graphics in low quality.

High quality graphics.

In our case we have used a OnePlus Nord with the Snapdragon 765 and 12 GB of RAM. Even this mobile has a hard time moving the game on the maximum graphics settings, although it is comfortable in the medium and high settings.

Genshin Impact is a new benchmark to test graphic performance: unless you have a high-end range, it will not move with total fluidity in high graphics, although it does in low and medium

Such is the requirement of the game, which comes by default in low graphics. Even with the graphics in low the visual section is more than decentTherefore, if we have a less powerful mobile, we can enjoy the game at the expense of reduced graphics.

However, we emphasize: with the graphics to the maximum the experience with the game is worthy of a console, so we highlight what is enjoyed in a terminal with the maximum graphic capabilities.

A mobile integration with Matriculation of Honor

The game opens the doors with a spectacular cinematic.

Genshin Impact, after downloading more than 5 GB apart from the more than 100 megabytes that it occupies in the Play Store, a rather spectacular cinematic introduction begins. The kinematics do not depend on how we have configured the graphic section, since they are videos, so we will see them in good resolution. Behind this, we will have to choose a character, female or male, we will name it, and after a series of events, our adventure will begin.

Paimon will guide us through the game so we know where we need to go.

In it, Paimon will guide us, a nice creature who will explain the world we have arrived to, what we must do and where we must go. After some explanations, we begin to move around the world, and this is where it begins to shine the controls section. Perfect. I can’t think of another word to describe it, especially considering the complexity of adapting such a game to mobile.

The combat system is practically perfect.

Everything works as intuition dictates: we can walk, run, hit, perform special abilities and move the camera 360 degrees, all in an intuitive and simple way. The combat system is also outstanding. We can chain the blows and make combinations with special abilities. Throughout the game we will acquire different abilities and powers, so there is a wide curve when it comes to improving battle progress.

And speaking of improvements and progress, characters are customizable (and I speak in the plural because, throughout the game, we will meet companions who will join the adventure and which we can handle). We can change weapons, equip objects, improve said objects, see how skills improve … The character will advance as we progress in the game, in a fairly linear way.

The world is open and huge: it expands as we explore. Everything is detailed, there are different climates and time advances (it is night, dusk, etc.)

Regarding the world of Genshei Impact, it is something that we are not used to seeing on mobile phones. We have an open world and, although the developers do not like comparisons, there is no better mirror in which to look at this game than in ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’.

We feel that everything has life while we go through a map with flowers that we can pick, fruits that we can use, animals that roam freely, enemies that will attack us … Although Paimon will guide us to the different objectives, the map is huge and we can travel wherever we want.

In short, Genshin Impact is a firm candidate for the best mobile RPG in 2020, a game with features and graphics that will cost to match. To this we must add that the game is free and has no ads, so we can not ask for more.

Genshin Impact is free to play: we can play it completely free of charge, but certain content (objects, characters) can only be purchased with real money

So, How is the game monetized? If we want to unlock certain characters, experience books, and some objects that will help us advance better in the game, we will have to go through the checkout, but the experience is not very aggressive, so we can enjoy it for free.