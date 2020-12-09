We tested League Of Legends: Wild Rift, the mythical computer LoL now available on mobile

After more than a year and a half since the announcement, and after activating various tests with localized servers, the expected League of Legends: Wild Rift It is now available to all users with an Android. Just go to the Google Play Store and download the new game.

Few games accumulate more users on computers than the famous LoL, the almost par excellence MOBA that raised Riot Games to the ‘top’ of world developers. Undisputed protagonist of esports, League of Legends had mobiles marked as the next great arena of confrontation. And the day has come: you can now download Wild Rift, the version adapted to smartphones of the Lol. And do not think that because it is adapted to mobile phones it loses capabilities, that the new title maintains the competitive characteristics that have made it famous.

Perfectly adapted to mobile screens

As we said, more than a year and a half of development later, at least since said development became known, League of Legends: Wild Rift is already among us and without the need to perform ‘tricks’ to access the servers, VPN through. RIOT Games has launched public access by allowing installation, and access to servers, to much of the world. Success has not been long in coming: it just came out and already accumulates more than 10 million downloads in Google Play Store; with an average of 4.6 stars, quite an achievement.

The popularity of LoL is the main culprit for the initial success, also the excellent adaptation of the game to mobile screens. The developers have done a great job of adaptation, a job that guarantees the best experience Both for those who are new to League of Legends and those experienced with the computer version.

As usual, it is not a light game: more than 1.5 GB of space is needed on the mobile. It is important to take this into account since installing it with mobile data can ruin the rate. And not only because of the data that League of Legends: Wild Rift needs to download, but also because of the gameplay itself: as MOBA that it is, Internet access is essential to play it.

Wild Rift is much more than an adaptation to mobiles: it involves a platform jump without losing a bit of essence along the way, nor of the gameplay

The game is perfectly adapted to mobile screens, the graphics are of excellent quality, Riot Games has made it work on a huge number of phones (even on the somewhat tight mid-range), all texts are translated into Spanish and also includes voices in this language. The set offers an invoice at the level of expectations.

After the obligatory tutorial, something lengthy so that the less initiated can delve into the peculiarities of Lol, the game unfolds with all its potential offering online battles in real time, the possibility of playing with friends and against them, it offers a huge number of options improvement and free access to the full experience. You don’t have to spend money to move up the rankings.

Fun, with great graphic quality and 100% recognizable

Like all mobile conversions that come from desktop machines, Wild Rift kept certain reserves for the most staunch LoL. And we must say that they were unfounded: the gaming experience is on the same level. Yes there are differences due mainly to the game controls, adapted to touch screens. The stages are also somewhat smaller, all without losing charisma along the way. As Iván Peñalba, an experienced League of Legends player since the beginning of the game, has told us, “it is as if they had set out to create the same game, but designed for mobile.”

Recognizable LoL characters, loaded with strategy, selectable heroes, large catalog of available upgrades, compensated level system, possibility to play against the AI, League of Legends: Wild Rift allows you to create collaborative PvP games, the weapons catalog is overwhelming, it adapts very well to all players, no matter how experienced they may be, maintains low input difficulty and evolves as the player it is also evolving.

Wild Rift seems to us a success, without a doubt it is one of those games that blur the boundaries between mobile phones and computers. And it also confirms that a smartphone is perfectly valid for the highest level competitions: in our experience, and after the excellent ratings we have known, League of Legends: Wild Rift aspires to be the jewel in esports for smartphones.

League of Legends: Wild Rift is now available for everyone who wants to get closer to the mythical LoL, whatever their previous experience with MOBAs. No ads, in-app purchases are not essential and there are no problems finding games: the servers are loaded with players with no connection problems or network stability problems. The sheer quality of the title is worth enjoying.