“We tried to retain him”: Lupe Esparza told her truth after the departure of Ramiro Delgado Jr.’s Bronco

This Monday, January 4, a news item shocked Bronco’s followers, as Ramiro Delgado Jr., the accordionist and keyboardist of the group, suddenly decided to end his participation in the project unleashing all kinds of comments. It was the official account of the band famous for songs like That there is no trace and Two women one way that issued a statement assuring that the musician left the popular group by his own decision, a version that some fans doubted.

“By this means we communicate the departure of Ramiro Delgado Jr. as accordionist of the group, a decision he made of his own free will for personal growth”, reads the text that also makes clear the support for the musician and his new projects, which according to mentioned will have nothing to do with music.

We appreciate the time you were part of this family called Bronco, wishing you the best of success on the road you are yet to travel

And it is that the followers of the group that emerged in Apodaca Nuevo León at the end of the 70s Social networks demonstrated demanding an explanation from the band about the departure of Ramiro Delgado’s son, one of the founders of Bronco, and who also left the group in 2019 due to an unfair distribution of profits and physical abuse in the face of his illness, as stated in the media.

Given the speculation and messages, it was José Guadalupe Esparza who shared a video on his official account of Instagram giving details of the terms in which the separation occurred and although he commented that “he does not have to be giving explanations”, it is the affection of his fans that motivated him to show his face and talk about what happened:

“To all our general public, to all our fan clubs I really don’t have to give an explanation, but without a doubt you deserve it and this time face to face and with my head held high I will do it” Lupe began, pioneer of the northern cumbia band that is about to turn 40 years after its founding.

Esparza stressed that it was in a very recent project that the musician communicated his firm decision to undertake new projects outside of a band that is now made up of Lupe, his two children, René Guadalupe and José Adán, and Javier Cantú: “The Christmas special was the last we did together, there Ramiro Jr. met us on the bus to share his decision, which really shook us, we already had plans together with him now that we reactivated and all that kind of thing.”, He revealed.

Lupe assured that the other members of the band insisted to make him back down from his decision and retain him as a member of Bronco, however he did not agree and continued with his firm decision, a fact that the founding pioneer of the band still cannot understand.

“ Each head is a world, we were really surprised and we have to respect that, excuse us, we are calm and at peace because that was not in our hands, try to retain it although we try in many ways. The path is still there “ .

So far it is known that the artist will seek to undertake new projects that are not related to music. For her part, this Tuesday Lupe Esparza shared a short video where she is seen sitting in an armchair playing an accordion, the instrument that Ramiro Delgado Jr. played in the group, a fact that was interpreted by some Internet users as proof that Lupe Esparza wanted to take over all the positions in Bronco.

