“We will do everything until we save ourselves”: this is how the combative message from Leiden and Ximbo resigned the pandemic

“Until we save”, a song by Leiden feat. Ximbo is one of the protest pieces that saw the light in a pandemic year, also highlighted by the multiple signs of violence against women and the resistance of groups dedicated to seeking justice for gender.

The song is a piece that combines multiple styles such as pop, hip hop, urban genres and instruments of Latin American folklore. In the lyrics, is where the Mexican composer raised her voice about the multiple sexist violence from society or from the authorities and the struggle that different groups in Mexico maintain.

A song like this for example, specifically bets on joyful rebellion, that is, for a place that they will never be able to take away from us, they will not take away this joy and this desire to continue fighting with a smile and with that strength and with that power

Leiden is a Mexican singer with several years of experience within the independent music industry, in addition to being a full-time sociologist and activist, involved with the feminist movement and interested in using her compositions as a communication speaker for justice for women.

“Right where we are, we use music as a communication platform or speaker, we know and appreciate that we are here thanks to a lot of women who came before, we are the result of a struggle that has been going on from previous generations, ”said Leiden.

Ximbo, for her part, is a rapper who assumed herself as a feminist long before starting the musical journey. In fact found in hip hop a tool for empowerment and social change, what you now want to carry to the next generations.

“Music, at least here in Mexico, has not only accompanied feminism, but it has lifted women up. He spoke to me first, it gave me the courage, the certainty that I am with other women and also that the ugly things that happened to me have not happened only to me, so I think that art in general is very important because it communicates us in ways in fibers that are not so easy to break “, said the hip hopera in an interview with

The song was created before the coronavirus pandemic. However, violence against women soared during the quarantine and the sense of continuing to fight to save everyone gained more strength than before.

Music exploits sensations, transmits emotions with which others identify. In the violent scenarios that women experience every day, the lyrics strengthen, support and embrace those who are victims of a Mexico where up to 10 femicides are reported per day. Thus, for Ximbo a song like this drives:

The desire to get up, to see that I will be there when something happens to a sister, to know that we are going to do everything for real Until We Save

Activism played an important role during the months of confinement, especially because it served as a way to find support networks for women who experience any type of violence. But, beyond entertainment, feminist music also became an information platform to provide tools of support, denunciation and protest.

“If there are times when a song can save your life, but there are others in life when a song is not doing something physical for you “, Ximbo mentioned. Communication from activism should seek to go one step further “otherwise we just stay in the romanticism of music “.

In this sense, the artists mentioned that songs like “Hasta Salvarnos” also pretend to be attractive to exhibit “A very assertive communication and say ‘there is this place, there is this help center, there is this place of accompaniment'”

The benefit, they mentioned, goes beyond the material. They recognize in the power of the message the commitment to the struggle, the sisterhood and the perseverance to demand that Mexico pay off a historical debt with women.

“It is the type of song that could never be made from the ego and that could never be shared from the ego “, Leiden mentioned. The songs embrace movements, “Hasta Salvarnos” is part of an accurate language that stimulates a feeling of empathy in artists and listeners that encourages fighting from different fronts for and for women.

