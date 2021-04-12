We will have a new iPad Pro at the end of the month, and it will arrive with a small problem

- Advertisement -

Despite the fact that in March 2020 Apple launched new iPad Pro to the market, in the middle of the confinement, this year will repeat the strategy by bringing new models of its most professional tablets to the market. Thus, at least, the main analysts of the North American ecosystem point it out, who also predict a qualitative leap in the hardware that will reach stores this year.

These are models that will not substantially modify everything seen so far in the range, since 2018, when it modified its design to integrate Face ID, leave the frames to a minimum and adopt the second-generation Apple Pencil. Even if there will be a new component that, as they say in the US, could change the rules of the game hereinafter. A virtue that, in the first moments of his arrival, will also be his most important defect.

Component supply issues

That element that is going to differentiate the iPad Pro of 2021 from those of last year is the screen, which according to all indications it is going to be the first mini-LED in the range, which is going to produce huge improvements in tablets. On the one hand, they are panels that do not reduce the quality seen in the previous two generations by a single gram and, on top of that, it takes up much less space (and energy consumption) which gives rise to either thinning the tablet in thickness, or offering a little more space to integrate new components or make existing ones larger. Like for example the battery.

BROOKS KRAFT AFP

But the problem with those mini-LED panels is that manufacturers are not supplying North Americans in sufficient quantity enough to arrive on launch day one with guarantees of providing all stores and points of sale with the number of units planned. Specifically of the 12.9-inch model. Something that, internally, would have already caused a first delay in its announcement and that, definitively, that event could occur at the end of this month.

As we reminded you before, in 2020 the iPad Pro landed in stores on March 21 and surely for this year those of Tim Cook had similar plans. That low rate of production of mini-LED screens could have affected those forecasts For this reason, April appears as the new month in which these models will be revealed to all users, once they have secured minimum quantities to have a launch at the same level as the previous models.

