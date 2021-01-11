We will have a new iPhone SE this year: will it come with ‘notch’ and Face ID?

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

If there is a product in the Apple catalog that has enough arrests to resist that strategy of launching a new model every year, that is the case of the iPhone SE, which since its first appearance in 2015 have only enjoyed two generations. The last one, last year, just as soon as the confinement began, and with a change of scenery in its design that brought them closer to the iPhone 8 that arrived in stores in 2017.

As it is, and with such a recent restyling, no one would think that Californians would give up running again and looking for a third generation, although as always happens in these cases, the famous Apple leakers are telling us no, we will have a third generation of this cheap iPhone sooner rather than later. Or at least a 2.5.

Third in sight for April

According to a report published by Macotakara, it is quite possible that Apple puts on sale next April a new model of its smartphone cheaper that would not change the name of the range (iPhone SE) and that would significantly improve what was seen in last year’s device. Not so much for the design as for the inclusion of a higher quality component.

JOSH EDELSON AFP

Although as we say, this move by Apple does not seem to make much sense, especially knowing the history of the range since 2015, what is true is that We could be facing a complementary model, which would expand the offer of this cheaper device by injecting more inches to its screen. In other words, instead of the 4.7 that it currently has, grow to 5.5.

This would place the new iPhone SE from 2021 in a kind of “Plus” version in the image and likeness of those mobiles that were released from 2014 (iPhone 6) and that extended their presence with the same form factor until 2017 with the latest iPhone 8. Four generations that came to the market with two versions, one smaller and a larger one, and which managed to satisfy the preferences of users who were still struggling between small and large screens.

Be that as it may, what seems practically assured is that Apple will not take the step of converting the iPhone SE (for now) into an all-screen front phone, notch on the top, 5G and Face ID to unlock it. For this cheap model work, it already has the newly released iPhone 12 Mini that it put on sale in the first days of November last year.

>