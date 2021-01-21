We will have a new iPhone SE this year with ‘notch’ but without Face ID

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Apple is back in the news for the information that comes around an iPhone model that everyone thought would not move from its site until, at least, in a couple of years. We refer to that SE range that has two generations behind it and underwent a renovation just twelve months ago. In March 2020.

On that occasion, the first revision of the original 2016 model endorsed the shapes and design of the old iPhone 8 from 2017, with a larger screen size, rounded edges, Home button and hardware (especially processor) that it borrowed from the iPhone 11 from 2019. A logical evolution to feed a range that has millions of faithful all over the world who do not want to spend a thousand euros on their devices.

Design with notch but without Face ID

Thus, some interesting data have just appeared in which the plans that Apple could have for the future are revealed. a future third-generation iPhone SE that could hit the market this year, thus breaking the life cycle of this range that, at least the first of the devices, managed to last four full years on sale. Despite its outdated design based on the 2013 iPhone 5s.

iPhone SE Plus- Display: 6.1 “(IPS) – Chip: Apple A14 (A13) Bionic- Camera: Main: 12Mp (iSight), Sefie 7Mp (FaceTime HD) – Features: 6 Portrait Light effect / OIS / Smart HDR 3 / IP67 / Color (Black / Red / White?) – Security: TouchID in Home Button – Price: ≈499 $ / ≈589 € pic.twitter.com/wQkz19QYoL

– Apple Lab (@aaple_lab) January 19, 2021

This time, The iPhone SE would adopt what the Anglo-Saxons call the form factor of the iPhone X of 2017, showing an all-screen front with notch, which would remain practically a tribute to the same one that its older brothers have, since according to the same sources it will not have Face ID. These cheap Apple smartphones would not have facial recognition technology and would have a fingerprint reader installed on one of the side buttons.

We have already seen this formula of placing the Touch ID on a button in the new iPad Air presented by Apple last year, and they would be a good way to give it more utility in these times of pandemic, masks and problems to unlock our smartphones. Yes, parallel to that design, its screen would grow to 6.1 inches, Similar to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, it would come with a more powerful updated processor, surely an A14, better camera and, if nothing remedies it, no charger or Earpods in the box. Following in the wake of the latest mobiles launched by those from Cupertino.

>