We would prefer the restrictions to be lifted everywhere at the same time, but Donegal is a cause for concern ‘- An Taoiseach

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said today that the restrictions could be lifted on a phased basis after 1 December

The Taoiseach said today that the Government would prefer the restrictions to be lifted in all counties at once, but that the spread of the disease in Donegal remains a ’cause for concern’.

“I want us to come out of these restrictions nationally. We are concerned about the figures in Donegal, and we will be making further efforts there to see if we can reduce the figures.

“We would prefer to get rid of the restrictions nationally,” said Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Speaking on RTÉ News at One The Taoiseach also stated that the restrictions could be released on a phased basis after 1 December.

Under this phased approach being examined by the Government, restrictions on travel from county to county and restrictions on visitors to the home for Christmas could be relaxed.

The whole of the Government is preparing the ‘restraint mitigation plan’ and some other specific restrictions may be released in the week of December.

“Because we are doing well, we will have more flexibility in December and beyond. It’s not just Christmas.

“When we first went to Level 5, I indicated that we had Level 3 as our goal for the first day of December.

“It simply came to our notice then. The whole of Government is still working on the plan to release Level 5.

“We want the numbers to be reduced by the end of November. We will give notice for people before that so that they have a chance to make plans. ”

The Taoiseach said that he hoped that the churches would be open for the Christmas week ceremonies but that no one would go “on a rampage” or go to “Christmas parties” when the country opens after this intense lock.

The reopening of no – meal hotels will be a ‘challenge’ and ‘questions hard ‘, he said.

Micheál Martin said that people should not be booking flights at the moment to return home for Christmas, but that the Government would have more advice for them at the end of the month.

“Europe is red at the moment. We really don’t want a lot of people traveling to Ireland from the red zone, ”he said.

He said the Government expected a vaccine to be available for certain groups “in the first half of 2021 and possibly earlier for more vulnerable groups.”

Micheál Martin also said today that the effort to control the virus seems to be succeeding and praised people for the “great national effort”.

The Chief Medical Officer has stated that people should avoid unnecessary travel for some time, including the Christmas season.