Wear OS loses advanced strength training tracking with new Google Fit

Last week Google announced the renewal of sports application. Google Fit this week has begun to receive its new interface and new metrics, but not everything has been improvements and good news.

In its renewal for Wear OS we have discovered how in its update has lost one of its most distinguishing characteristics relative to competing watches and applications.

Goodbye to counting sets and reps

Strength training on Google Fit 2.35

The strength training with the new Google Fit for Wear OS has lost the follow-up of series and repetitions that for years they had smart watches based on the Google operating system.

This feature was used for years by many of the Wear OS users, since was very reliable in automatically counting the sets and reps, much more accurate than other watches or bracelets based on other operating systems.

Now the new Google Fit, for strength training, is only limited to doing a heart rate tracking and cardio points, also showing the time and the stopwatch on the screen. It no longer counts the sets and reps.

Strength Training on Google Fit 2.45

Complaints have not been long in coming on reddit and On twitter asking Google to add this flagship feature of Google Fit and Wear OS back to their watches, as many users only used their watch to count sets and repetitions during their strength training.

We hope that Google will listen to its users and update Google Fit for Wear OS again to recover the tracking of sets and repetitions on their smart watches, since it does not make much sense that you only want to monitor the heart rate for strength training when the most important thing of that training are the series and repetitions.

Via | AP