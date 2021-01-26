Wearing two masks to protect yourself further is not wrong

- Advertisement -

You will surely have seen, on the street or in some video, people who in addition to the classic surgical mask they wore another. Well, the US immunologist Anthony Fauci, a scientist who has made fundamental contributions in the field of research on AIDS and other immunodeficiencies, approves this choice.

According to Fauci it’s a good idea, particularly in light of the more transmissible variants of the coronavirus, identified in the UK and South Africa. For anyone who wants to do it, it is important to implement this choice in the right wayFor example, it is best to use a double layer cloth mask for the outer cover, and a disposable surgical mask for the inside.

The reason is soon to be said. The layers each have an individual purpose; the outer one protects against splashes and droplets, the middle layer filters and the bottom layer absorbs things like saliva and sweat. Of course, as public health officials advise, all these precautions are useless if you don’t pay attention to things like social distancing and proper hand washing.

“If you have physical coverage with one layer, put on another, it makes sense that it would probably be more effective“Dr. Fauci told NBC News.”This is why you see people with these covers.“In short, it is certainly an extra protection which, in the absence of FFP2 or FFP3 masks, could be very useful.