Weather Tg4 Broadcast By An Australian Channel

By Brian Adam
Several thousand people have viewed the weather items in Irish on Australia’s SBS ‘on demand’ service

The Current Weather on TG4 is broadcast by the Australian public television station SBS.

Several thousand people have watched the weather in Irish on SBS Australia ‘s’ on demand’ service since the first weather item from TG4 was made available in April this year.

The videos are a three minute video of the Irish language station ‘s weather presenters in the Riverstown studio and are streamed on the SBS website from Monday to Friday.

SIT was approached by NITV, or ‘National Indigenous Television’, a television channel for the Australian indigenous communities of Australia, about the joint venture, lured by a weather item to be circulated on TG4 ‘s Weather Twitter account.

A TG4 spokesperson told Tuairisc.ie that the joint venture was an “opportunity” to make TG4 content available to a “wider” community.

The spokesperson also said that it is “clear” that Irish people far from home are enjoying receiving weather reports in Irish every day of the week.

The weather forecast is available daily on the TG4 player and website, where information is available common terminology, idioms and proverbs related to the weather.

New Zealand-based MetraWeather provides weather services to TG4. These services include the ‘Weatherscape’ graphics system and scripts. Meteorologists are also available to provide additional information to TG4 weather presenters when required.

