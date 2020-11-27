Web Search Navigator will make it easier for you to use the keyboard to navigate the internet

The arrival of the mouse to the computer without a doubt represented a substantial change in the way in which we interact with the system. This resulted in a much easier way to go to each option, execute processes and in general, navigate through the interface. However, the actions from the keyboard did not disappear and it is still a fairly agile way of moving although it seems something reserved for experts. In that sense, we bring you a way to navigate the internet using the keyboard easily.

It is an extension for Chrome called Web Search Navigator that enables keyboard shortcuts to move in the browser and move on the internet with greater agility.

So you can surf the internet using keyboard shortcuts

While the arrival of the mouse made us use everything as an input method, keyboard shortcuts never disappeared. Despite this, these seem to be used only by people very involved with the world of computing. This gives this practice a complicated appearance, however it is quite far from reality. However, Web Search Navigator comes to make it much simpler still, allowing us to enable our own keyboard shortcuts to navigate the internet.

In this way, we are talking about an extension that offers to create our own movements from the keyboard. This allows us a completely personalized displacement and the possibility of creating as many as we want for various actions.

This is precisely the most attractive feature of Web Search Navigator, so you will not only be able to move around, access websites and go back. With its functions you can also create keyboard combinations that open specific pages. This is great because it opens up the opportunity to open any site with the press of a key combination.

Web Search Navigator is a very useful Chrome extension for those who deserve an easier and more fluid movement through the browser.

To prove it, follow this link.

.