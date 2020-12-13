WebFlixParty, an extension to share movies and series with friends

- Advertisement -

Situations such as the pandemic and confinement measures made communication services through audio and video very popular. This brought with it dozens of solutions that sought to solve needs such as sharing with friends, at least remotely. In that sense, we have found an excellent extension for Chrome that will allow you to share Netflix movies and series.

Its name is WebFlixParty and it opens the possibility of creating rooms so that you can enter with whoever you want and share the reproduction of any content on Netflix.

So you can share series and movies with all your friends

The use cases of this type of services are multiple and even exist before the confinement measures due to the pandemic. If you have friends or family in other cities, long distance relationships or even the creation of an online cinema forum, you can use a solution like WebFlixParty. This extension works with Netflix and its use is super simple, to the point that in a matter of seconds you can create a room and watch anything with your friends.

It should also be noted that it is a free service in which you will not have to create an account to start enjoying it.

Once incorporated into your browser, go to Netflix and click on the extension icon. This will display the options to create a room or join one, your friends will also have to install it to enjoy the transmission.

Inside the room, you will have the possibility to communicate with the guests through a chat box but also in the form of a video call. This makes the experience much more real allowing everyone to interact through voice and video. WebFlixParty is an extension that tries to shorten the distances between people, enjoying movies and series as if they were in the same place.

For get It, follow this link.

